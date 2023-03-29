Record of Ragnarok Chapter 77 Release Date and Spoilers: Round 8 Wraps Up

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Record of Ragnarok continues with its merciless death battles between mortals and deities in what have turned out to be epic clashes. Each battle grows ever more compelling, with both sides telling compelling stories, and varying levels of respect shared between opponents. Some have even seen some stunning upsets, while others have been ferocious battles of endurance that could go either way. One such battle, Round 8 between Nikola Tesla and Beelzebub, has been an incredible one to follow. But in Record of Ragnarok chapter 77, we will see the aftermath of that battle upon release.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 77 Release Date

Record of Ragnarok chapter 77 will release on April 25, 2023. It will be available via Monthly Comic Zenon published by Coamix in Japan, with likely raw scans and spoilers soon to appear for international audiences. Your best bet is usually to keep an eye out for any updates on April 27, 2023. Official English language releases of each chapter usually follow several months later.

You can read up to chapter 66 of Record of Ragnarok on Mangamo’s reader app. Be sure to stay caught up on the anime as well, airing on Netflix!

If you’ve not caught up yet on Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 before checking chapter 77, we strongly advise not looking further. MAJOR spoilers ahead!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 77 Spoilers from Chapter 76 and Going Forward: Who Won?

For those who have stuck around, it looks like Nikola Tesla was defeated in Record of Ragnarok chapter 76. He got the crowd cheering for him and humanity, empowered by his faith in science to allow mankind to tango with the Gods. Even his opponent, Beelzebub, graciously acknowledged just how worthy a foe he was, and for good reason. Our #1 prediction sadly came true, tying Humans with Gods 4-4.

Image: Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Despite activating his last Super Tesla Coil, Beelzebub held up a perfect defense. When Tesla improvised by essentially removing his hand and teleporting it to go for the knockout punch, it was too late, as Beelzebub struck, piercing his heart. It was a clean finish, with both sides feeling no regrets about how the fight went. In his dying words, as he and his Volund began to fade, he shouted to the crowd to continue advancing. Even in defeat, his optimism was met with roaring cheers from the crowd.

Match Time: 18 minutes, 6 seconds.

Winner: Beelzebub

Where Do the Einherjar Go From Here?

The main question on everybody’s mind during this, however, is who will fight next? Will it be history’s most famed marksman, Simo Häyhä, or perhaps one of mankind’s most tenacious fighters like Rasputin or Leonidas? Perhaps we’ll see the likes of Apollo or Susano’o no Mikoto to match the radiance that Tesla brought to the battlefield.

There’s only one way to know for sure, so keep your eyes peeled for the release of Record of Ragnarok chapter 77.

