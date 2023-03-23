Record of Ragnarok Chapter 76 Release Date and Spoilers: Will Tesla’s Light Be Snuffed Out?

Images: Coamix, remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Record of Ragnarok has had an electrifying Round 8 so far, and quite literally thanks to the stellar efforts by Einherjar combatant Nikola Tesla. The fight has seen him endure numerous deadly blows by the gods’ combatant, Beelzebub, and shoulder or outright dodge them with the help of his Super Tesla Coils. But despite this, the battle comes to a close soon, and with the release date of chapter 76 of Record of Ragnarok looming, it’s going to be a spectacular finish no matter who wins.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 76 Release Date

Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 will release on March 25, 2023. It will be made available via Monthly Comic Zenon as published by Coamix in Japan, with scans and spoilers likely to surface soon after for international readers. Raw scans and discussions will usually surface in the days to follow, so keep an eye out on March 27, 2023, onward. If you’re an international reader like many of us are, it can be quite a wait before an English language release of the latest chapters.

For those wishing to wait until an English language release on digital formats, one of the highest quality official ways to do so can be through Mangamo’s reader app. You’ll find you can currently read up to Chapter 66 of Record of Ragnarok, with future chapters to follow in the coming months as more volumes are localized and digitized.

For those not yet caught up, be warned, spoilers for chapter 75 are ahead!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 76 Predictions and Spoilers

Both Beelzebub and Tesla have continuously shown their willingness to put their life on the line for the fight. However, Tesla has shown remarkably greater poise and even excitement for the battle, even seeing Beelzebub’s deadly onslaughts as strategic insights and opportunities for growth and learning. Having spent 2 of his 3 Super Tesla Coils, bystanders have noted Tesla still has his ace up his sleeve, while Beelzebub’s grip on the battle continuously seems to slip.

This being said, both combatants are heavily bloodied and are not likely to emerge from this match without being incapacitated or outright dying even after winning. Every time Tesla teleports, he breaks a Super Tesla Coil, and teleporting more than 3 times is fatal: he could die using this final asset. But he has given the crowd hope in what was once a desperate and intensely lopsided tournament, and for that, perhaps Tesla has indeed already won.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023