All Record of Ragnarok Fights in Order

Record of Ragnarok is still going strong since 2017, with electrifying fights and some crazy matchups. The stakes for mankind have seemingly never been higher, with their very existence being decided to depend on if they can defeat actual gods in mortal combat. The odds seem stacked against them, but thanks to Brunhilde’s schemes and her fellow valkyries’ Volund weapons, mankind is given a fighting chance. There have so far been 8 rounds of the potential 13 in the series, with each of these fights in Record of Ragnarok being a surprising and intense bout full of shock and awe.

Every Record of Ragnarok Round: All Fights in Order

While round 8 is coming to a close in Record of Ragnarok, there have been some pretty spectacular fights with surprising finishes so far. Despite all of these humans, or Einherjar, being distinctly mortal, their talents and motivations along with Volund have given them a special edge in each fight.

As you can probably guess, since one side needs to claim 7 victories to win the tournament and even round 8 won’t determine the winning side just yet, humanity has clinched a few wins so far. We won’t spoil it in this piece but you’re welcome to check out the full list of winners and losers from each round. Listed below are each of the fights so far:

Round 1: Thor vs. Lü Bu

Thor vs. Lü Bu Round 2: Zeus vs. Adam

Zeus vs. Adam Round 3: Poseidon vs. Kojiro Sasaki

Poseidon vs. Kojiro Sasaki Round 4: Heracles vs. Jack the Ripper

Heracles vs. Jack the Ripper Round 5: Shiva vs. Raiden Tameemon

Shiva vs. Raiden Tameemon Round 6: Zerofuku/Hajun vs. Buddha

Zerofuku/Hajun vs. Buddha Round 7: Hades vs. Qin Shi Huang

Hades vs. Qin Shi Huang Round 8: Beelzebub vs. Nikola Tesla

Beelzebub vs. Nikola Tesla Round 9-13: TBD

Contestants in Future Record of Ragnarok Fights

Aside from these characters, there are still several combatants on each side who have yet to feature, such as the gods:

Anubis

Apollo

Loki

Odin

Susano’o no Mikoto

For the humans, there are still some mighty challengers remaining, and even some other teased human legends who have yet to factor in:

Grigori Rasputin

King Leonidas

Michel Nostradamus

Sakata Kintoki

Simo Häyhä

Soji Okita

Layouts have shifted even since the start of the series. For instance, Buddha went from the gods’ side to that of the Einherjar, and with great effect. It’s fun to speculate on who will be pitted against whom, with characters like Simo Häyhä known for his unmatched marksmanship, or Loki’s trickery which is sure to make for an interesting fight. And of course, in a fight to the death, Rasputin will be a match to watch closely.

