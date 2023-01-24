Who is Siegfried in Record of Ragnarok?

Image: Graphinica

Record of Ragnarok is an interesting twist on the clash of mythological gods and mankind, with multiple cultures and histories brought together in an exciting, ongoing story. Despite the initial challenge seeming insurmountable, mankind has managed several upsets in the competition, with a chance to ward off their destruction for 1000 years. One of the most mysterious people mentioned in Record of Ragnarok is Siegfried, but what is his purpose in the series?

Do Any Characters Know Siegfried in Record of Ragnarok?

First referred to by Buddha in Record of Ragnarok as somebody who would “shake up Ragnarok” Siegfried has yet to make an appearance. Known also as Sigurd, like many other human characters, he is inspired by myth, a Germanic dragonslayer who killed Fafnir and drank from its blood. What’s also interesting is, his mythological inspiration is romantically entangled with that of Brunhilde, a noteworthy connection made by fans far before chapter 65 was even released.

The name might also sound familiar, especially to Fire Emblem fans, but Siegfried has enormous potential as one of the most famous mythological heroes. Not to belittle the other human characters, who have achieved incredible feats — such as Round 7 where Hades was beaten by Qin Shi Huang — but a dragon-slayer is a highly impressive potential addition to the ranks. But Buddha tasked Sakata Kintoki with looking into this individual, as another ally to add to the human side.

When Do We Get to See Siegfried in Record of Ragnarok?

Record of Ragnarok is currently going into Round 8 of its competition, pitting Beelzebub against Nikola Tesla (introduced in Chapter 66) so fans might have to wait on news about Siegfried. This premise is wild enough to be appealing to anybody, and you can keep up with the series as it releases in large monthly installments. Chapter 74 is slated to release later this month.

Record of Ragnarok is available to read either on the Viz browser portal or on demand through Mangamo.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023