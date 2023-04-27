Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: A Prisoner in Tartarus

Image: Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Humanity’s latest champion is dead, and this results in a 4-4 tie between mortals and gods in Record of Ragnarok. Despite this, humanity has not lost hope, possibly even feeling emboldened by their greatest scientist and brightest beacon, Nikola Tesla. But the facts still remain, another contestant has been taken down, and must be mourned, while the story embarks on the road to Round 9. In Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78, we will find out more about the possible release of a crucial character, locked in Tartarus.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Release Date and Time

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 will release on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 PM JST. This is confirmed by the Monthly Comic Zenon official Twitter account, which posts when the manga anthology hits shelves every month, on the dot.

While it won’t be widely available for English viewers for quite some time (physical copies of Vol. 6 only hit shelves on April 18, 2023) the anime is still going smoothly. It’s getting to the point where the anime might be the faster way to catch up with the series plot for English viewers but for those who prefer the printed format or manage to catch some of the scans, this latest chapter is an exciting one.

Related: Record of Ragnarok Manga Release Window Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

While it usually takes a couple of days for international readers to catch a glimpse at Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 upon its release, we have this handy chart for folks wanting to know the moment the chapter hits shelves!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 PM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 PM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 AM GMT Europe 5:00 AM CEST Moscow 6:00 AM MSK India 8:30 AM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 AM ICT Philippines 11:00 AM PHT

As the leaks were confirmed to be true, Buddha met with Brunhilde to ask about a certain key character in Chapter 77. What it means, and just which side this will benefit, remains to be seen.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 77 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 78

Nikola Tesla is dead, and Brunhilde mourns his loss. Tesla’s spectators and all of humanity still feel emboldened by his positive message upon his passing, and even Beelzebub has nothing but respect for how far humanity has come.

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

While mourning, Brunhilde is met by Buddha, intrigued by her sentimentality over the tournament. He has turned up some leads in his search for Siegfried and comes to ask her questions specifically about him. When he brings up her romantic past with the demigod, it conjures up some tension, but also makes things clear. Siegfried has a vital connection to Ragnarok and is locked up in Tartarus, the prison of Titans in Greek mythology.

The story shifts toward Siegfried, where we finally see his face. He’s delighted to learn how far humanity has come but dodges the question by his guards about who he would side with. It’s clear he still holds a flame for Brunhilde, but something feels a bit off. The bindings holding him in place, the prison of choice, all indicate extreme measures to keep him subdued by forces of the gods, but Brunhilde appears unsurprised by this. Did she know, and more importantly, did she help put him there?

Image: Coamix, Edited by Attack of the Fanboy

Were Siegfried to fight among the Einherjar, he wouldn’t even likely need a Volundr, but if he fought for the gods, it seems heavily implied he could be a devastating threat.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023