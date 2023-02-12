Record of Ragnarok Chapter 75: Release Date and Spoilers

Images: Coamix

Record of Ragnarok is a thrilling manga twist on the Norse myth of Ragnarok by blending in other cultures and mythical heroes along with historical figures, in a thrilling clash between man and gods. It’s a deadly tournament where humanity fights for their right to live, often matched against deadly gods and celestial figures including figures like Zeus, Shiva, and even Beelzebub. Beelzebub is the opponent to beat in Record of Ragnarok going into chapter 75, faced by a tenacious and crowd-pleasing Nikola Tesla, the ultimate scientist of his era. Only one may win this fight, and fans are eager to see how this plays out.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 75: What is the Release Date?

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 will release in Japan on February 25, 2023. The series’ publisher Coamix releases it on their Monthly Comic Zenon. Raw scans and translations typically crop up on the internet usually several days later, so be on the lookout from February 27, 2023, onward. Record of Ragnarok releases is chapters on the same day monthly, but if you’re looking for an official English language release, you might have to wait a bit longer.

Mangamo recently released Volume 16 of the series on November 18, 2022. Given the volumes’ rough 3-month release pattern, we can reasonably expect Volume 17 (Chapters 67-70) to release in the latter half of February, with Volume 18 between May 18-20, Chapters 71-74. Each collected edition follows a pattern of roughly 2 months after the Japanese release, with Mangamo being a great resource to read them.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 75 Spoilers: Who is Winning?

In the latest clash, round 8, between man and god we see Nikola Tesla, famed inventor pitted against Beelzebub, Lord of the Flies. The fight has been extraordinary, with Tesla invoking the memory of his brother, Dane, to proclaim that he and his brother will live on forever through science. Despite Beelzebub unleashing Chaos itself, an attack of unbelievable power upon the mad scientist, he failed to defeat him, acknowledging his incredible abilities.

TWO FIGHTS IN A ROW, THE HUMAN SIDE IS THE DEFINITION OF "I'M STILL STANDING". Can't believe Nikola Tesla tanked the Chaos attack, the end is very near!#RecordofRagnarok pic.twitter.com/GjtRUbvbOc — Pascoal ⚡ (@itsPascoal) February 9, 2023

What’s crazy is, despite the attack inflicting grievous harm on Tesla, Beelzebub was noticeably injured too, having destroyed much of his body to unleash Chaos. Tesla had to sacrifice one of his Super Tesla Coils to evade the attack, a calculated decision. Tesla is poised to continue the battle, stating that through advancements like those of his and Dane’s, and all of science, “humanity will never die.” It seems like a commitment of his to die for the sake of defeating Beelzebub and preserving humanity, and is a clear signal that the end of Round 8 is near.

While the playing field is rather level, this fight is unlikely to end without at least some level of tragedy, yet it is undeniably uplifting for the human side. After all, this fight is entering the third Volume taken up by a battle, which is typically when each fight concludes as shown in the current pattern of releases. It’s exciting and certainly bodes well for the human side in this deadly tournament, but there are still unanswered questions about where the story will go from here.

Record of Ragnarok was first published on November 25, 2017, by Coamix, and releases chapters monthly.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023