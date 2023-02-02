The crazy and bloody battles between Gods and Humanity seem like an idea so perfect that it’s surprising to know Record of Ragnarok only started recently, in 2017. The manga adapted by Netflix easily attracted a lot of fans with its intense and well-done fights, not to mention the interesting characterization given to all the characters. But is the Record of Ragnarok manga finished, or are there still more violent battles for us to see?

Is Record of Ragnarok Finished?

The action manga by Takumi Fukui, Shinya Umemura, and Ajichika started on November 25, 2017, and promised to present 13 battles between representatives of humanity against 13 Gods to decide if humans should be spared or eliminated. Later, in 2021, the manga was adapted into an anime by Netflix, and recently got a second season, one of the most anticipated sequels of 2023. With such a limited number of battles, the fans started questioning if the manga had already shown all of them and was over. However, Record of Ragnarok is still ongoing and humanity’s fate hasn’t been decided yet.

We’re currently on the 8th duel of the story, so there are other 5 fights to happen. The 8th fight is probably near its end, and it sees Nikola Tesla battle the deity Beelzebub, also known as the God of Darkness. Due to unexpected circumstances, humanity has six fighters, while the Gods have five.

The remaining fighters for humanity are King Leonidas, Grigori Rasputin, Soji Okita, Michel Nostradamus, Simo Häyhä, and Sakata Kintoki. While for the Gods, we still need to see Loki, Apollo, Susano’o no Mikoto, Anubis, and Odin. As most fights take around 10 chapters to be concluded, there might still be around 50 chapters on the way. But there’s a popular theory that there’ll be a 14th round, as humanity has six fighters, so there’s a chance Record of Ragnarok will take even longer to be finished.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023