Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Hajime and his ghost companion have made their script for “The Beach” in Tenmaku Cinema, but their work is far from over. As the series lovingly points out, crafting a film, however big or small, can entail a surprisingly huge variety of errands. In the latest chapter, we saw Takihiko Tenmaku’s script being envisioned on a location scouting mission, with some disappointments, but also some worthwhile compromises. With the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5, we’ll see new developments for Hajime and his friends as they map out the crucial beach scenes.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5 will release on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The manga debuted on April 9, 2023, and releases on a weekly schedule. This release date and time are confirmed by the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal.

If you’re an international reader looking to see when the chapter drops depending on where you live, be sure to check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

With the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5, we’ll see Hajime joined by actress and classmate Hinaki Kurai in finding scenes for their film!

Where Can I Read Tenmaku Cinema?

Tenmaku Cinema is available to read on the Viz Media Shonen Jump site, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app for subscribers, as well as Manga Plus for free. While Manga Plus readers don’t have to pay to read manga featured there, most entire series will restrict you from reading its chapters more than once aside from the first and last few. Since Tenmaku Cinema is only 4 Chapters so far, you can check out this series with no problem.

Tenmaku Cinema, for Japanese readers looking to catch chapters as they drop, can pick it up as featured in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Weekly Shonen Jump arguably boasts the most impressive and popular array of manga out there in terms of specific, key series and overall cultural impact.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 5

In Chapter 4, Hajime learns the frustrating and difficult realities of location scouting when finding an optimal place to film his scenes. However, while he found it disappointing out in the city, he did note an incredibly striking pedestrian bridge which, filmed in the rain, would actually make the corresponding scene in the script better. Tenmaku notes this, and in a frenzy, possesses Hajime to rewrite that portion of the script. Turns out our protagonist can be quite the visionary.

But another frustrating reality for Hajime, when he is doing this film without a professional crew, is that everybody has their own lives to attend to. None of his friends are able to come location-scouting with him for his pivotal beach scene. However, in a surprise twist, his most unavailable friend of all, Hinaki Kurai (aka Himeki Kurakui) wishes to join, likely due to how important it is to her character in the film.

Chapter 5 will explore the dynamic between the two characters as they carry out Tenmaku’s vision, and we can’t wait!

