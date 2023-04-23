Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Tenmaku Cinema keeps adding depth to the mystery of who Takihiko Tenmaku was before his death. However, for Shinichi (Tenmaku’s physical host) things get more complicated and intriguing. He has surrounded himself with peers and a talented lead actress to make this unexpected passion project. However, upon digging into the past in the latest installment, Shinichi turns up a possible lead on the mysterious screenwriter. This could result in new developments for the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4 will release on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This will be the latest installment from the Food Wars! creators and its release date was confirmed via the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal. It will also be available on the Shonen Jump manga reader app, as well as Manga Plus (for free!) from Shueisha.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: Time to Unseal Gojo

For international readers hoping to catch Tenmaku Cinema as it drops, Chapter 4 will release at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

While Shinichi’s friends rally around him (mostly to also get to work with actress Himeki Kurakui) he discovers just how undeniable the talent of Tenmaku truly is. But something just doesn’t add up.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 4

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 4 will pick up after Shinichi might have possibly turned up a lead on the ghostly scribe. While he continues to fail to find explicit mentions of the name Takihiko Tenmaku when he searches through the history of Ryu Shirakawa and turns up a curious sight. The final panel shows who appears to be Tenmaku, with darker hair and day clothes, among historical photos of Shirakawa making a public appearance, or perhaps on-site making a film.

What this means remains to be seen, as the chapter abruptly ends here. But Shinichi’s friends quickly pick up on how magnificent Shinichi’s script for The Shore is, even remarking on how he doesn’t usually write so sharply.

Whether this spells trouble for him in the future, denying any claims to legitimacy as a filmmaker in the future, or whether Kurakui’s agency catches wind of the production, it’s tough to say which will cause a bigger problem. Our money is on both, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens next!

- This article was updated on April 23rd, 2023