Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Tenmaku Cinema continued this week with a new chapter where Shinichi finds himself suddenly the unwitting author of a new film script. The ghost inhabiting his body, Tenmaku, has taken unexpected liberties in this, even to the point of crafting this story with Shinichi’s classmate in mind. With Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 onward, we’ll see Shinichi wrestle with the idea of him suddenly becoming a writer-director while in high school, and this release will see him understand how gifted Tenmaku truly is.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 will release on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

The series began on April 9, 2023, emerging from the minds of Food Wars! creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. While the “talented-yet-tragically-forgotten” ghost inhabiting a young boy is a bit of a trope, the concept here is lots of fun, and we’re excited for you to read more!

For those living outside the above time zones, we’ve included a time zone you can consult for the most accurate release times, especially if you choose to read on the app.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 3 will pick up after meeting with Hinaki Kurai, also known as the actress Himeki Kurakui, about her role in Shinichi’s film.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 3

Shinichi finds himself pressured by Tenmaku to make his film despite having no directorial experience. Who can blame him? He’s young, and very much still in high school. But Tenmaku remains adamant, as bringing his work to life is what could put his soul to rest.

In doing so, Kurakui could be instrumental as Tenmaku’s muse, but it also helps that Shinichi bonds with the young actress over their mutual appreciation of cinema, especially from the ’90s. It’s a nice, hopeful moment where Shinichi realizes that his passions could be translated to the craft, although we suspect the other shoe will drop when logistics and the technical aspects of making the film will clash with their shared ambitions.

While Shinichi finally discovers for himself the genius Tenmaku might truly be, he faces an internal challenge to embrace his position in this. Is he a tool to the ghost, or will he fully embrace his passions as a cinephile and have a hand in creating something truly wonderful with his young actress classmate?

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023