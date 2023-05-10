Oshi no Ko Chapter 118 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The biopic about Ai Hoshino is moving forward in Oshi no Ko. Lots of consequential events are happening for the cast too, such as Kana Arima’s latest announcement along with Ruby’s casting. But for readers who aren’t aware, or for those without frequent access, it might be tough to keep track of when the next installments release. If you’re wanting to keep up with Oshi no Ko in time for its release of Chapter 118 to all regions, read on!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 118 Release Date and Time: When Does it Come Out for All Regions?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 118 will release on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST for readers in all regions. This is a simulrelease with when it’s available to Japanese readers, so if you’re reading the series as it officially drops, chances are you’ll be as much on top of it as possible.

If you’re an international reader looking to stay on top of when the latest chapter drops officially, be sure to consult our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Aqua and Ruby move forward with their plans to create the Ai Hoshino biopic. Despite it being potentially damaging to the reputations of everyone involved, they still push on.

Where Can You Read the Oshi no Ko Manga and Watch the Anime?

You can read Oshi no Ko Chapter 118 as it releases for all regions on Shueisha’s free Manga Plus app. You can typically read the earliest 3 and latest 4 chapters for free, but anywhere in the middle is often a limited, one-time-only option, so you should consider physical editions when possible!

The Oshi no Ko anime is also available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE, and releases new episodes simultaneously when new chapters come out, for an 11-episode first season!

This latest release was viewed on the Manga Plus app on my Android mobile device (Google Pixel 7 Pro) as well as its site through the Google Chrome browser. All information is confirmed via official Shueisha sources.

