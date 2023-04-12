How to Watch the Oshi no Ko Simulcast on HIDIVE

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has finally gotten its anime, and it’s a surprisingly satirical look at fandom culture and the darker elements of the entertainment industry. Ai Hoshino, a Japanese pop idol, winds up becoming the mother of two, each child being the reincarnation of a deceased fan of hers. The series is captivating and juxtaposes darkness with charm and humor. But if you’re looking to get into the Oshi no Ko anime on HIDIVE, and having trouble pulling up the simulcast episodes, we’ve got the fix for you.

How Do You Watch the Oshi no Ko Simulcast on HIDIVE When It Airs?

Oshi no Ko airs weekly via simulcast on HIDIVE and can be viewed through the Simulcast feature at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST on Wednesdays. The show debuted with a 90-minute premiere on April 12, 2023, first broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX.

You can use the following methods to open the Simulcast of the episodes, depending on whether you’re using HIDIVE via a web browser, or on the app:

HIDIVE Browser

Log into your HIDIVE account at hidive.com

At the top, click ‘Simulcasts’

Scroll until you see the Oshi no Ko thumbnail, it’ll have an orange banner, signifying it’s the simulcast Be sure to add to your queue and/or favorites



OR

Click ‘Series’

Scroll through the alphabetical listings to O, or hit the drop-down menu to the right to sort from Newest to Oldest, and Oshi no Ko will appear near the top

Select ‘Episode List’

Play the episode you wish to watch

HIDIVE App

Log into your HIDIVE account

From the Home menu, select ‘Simulcasts’ at the top banner under the HIDIVE logo

Select ‘Oshi no Ko’ on the days that it airs (Wednesdays, 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST) Be sure to add to your queue and/or favorites



OR

Hit the ‘Search’ icon

Type Oshi no Ko, then select the series

Always check in with these options when you’re wanting to catch the episode as it airs and discuss it amongst your friends. Be sure to keep an eye out for the correct release times, and check the Simulcast section of the site instead of mashing the Refresh button on the Series page if you’re not finding results. We understand where you’re coming from, and we’re right there with you, eagerly anticipating the next episode of Oshi no Ko.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023