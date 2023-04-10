Oshi no Ko Episode 1: Release Date and Where to Watch

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is getting an anime, and we’re not sure we’re ready. It’s a heady dive into the fandoms surrounding Japanese pop idols, the dark, toxic secrets they conceal including stalking and abuse, and it gets wilder from there. Murder, suicide, and reincarnation and major topics in this series which follows the lives and offspring of Ai Hoshino, and that of her adoring fan and OB/GYN, Goro Amemiya. Oshi no Ko will be a dark story of a deep mystery that extends from one lifetime to the next, and you won’t want to miss the release of episode 1.

Oshi no Ko Episode 1 Release Date and Runtime

Oshi no Ko will release on HIDIVE on April 12, 2023, broadcast first at 11:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX. The show will also be broadcast on BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. Be on the lookout for a release on HIDIVE around then, and for international viewers who are interested to find out the exact time to check the show out, be sure to consult our time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 5:00 PM MSK India 7:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:00 PM ICT Philippines 10:00 PM PHT

The episode will introduce us to what you may believe to be the series protagonists, but you’ll quickly have your expectations subverted. You’ll quickly find yourself ensnared in a plot crossing into other generations, where fame is sought for ulterior motives, and can have stark consequences. Created by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya Sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish) this Weekly Young Jump series has been running its manga since April 23, 2020, and continues through the present.

Where Can You Watch Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko will be available on HIDIVE, an anime streaming service available to North American viewers. The service is USD 4.99 a month, 47.99 a year, and boasts other noteworthy shows such as Made in Abyss, Food Wars! and Akame ga Kill!

What is the Runtime of Oshi no Ko Episode 1?

Episode 1 of Oshi no Ko will have a 90-minute runtime for its release, a special treat for fans hoping to get a substantial first glimpse at the series. Viewers in Japan also had the chance to view the episode early in theaters on March 17, 2023.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023