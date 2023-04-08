Hell’s Paradise Anime Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Come Out?

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise has aired 2 episodes on Crunchyroll, and we’ve finally gotten a glimpse at Shinsenkyo. While we have to wait another week to see the darkly majestic island in its overgrown glory, teeming with plant life, we instead see the other death row convicts selected for this journey. But the selection process is a dark one and one that sparks the survival instincts of everyone pursuing the Elixir of Life. There’s trouble in Hell’s Paradise, and the release date for episode 3 will be an exciting one.

Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku Episode 3 Release Date

Hell’s Paradise episode 3 will release on Saturday, April 15, 2023, on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. The English dub has not debuted on the streaming service, although we will keep you posted with any news there.

Hell’s Paradise releases a new episode weekly, so be sure to check in on Saturdays. If you live outside the above time zones, we have a handy release window chart you can check below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

Any hiatuses for the series will be noted and updated so you’re able to catch each episode as it airs. The release date of Hell’s Paradise is going to be a great one not only for getting to see the mysterious island but to see our inmates in gory action once more.

HP Jigokuraku Anime Episode 2 Recap and Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect

Episode 2 was a greater demonstration of Gabimaru’s reluctant stance on killing despite being a proficient assassin. He, along with many other death row inmates, is brought with their companion executioners before the Shogun. They are given a challenge, a sort of culling of the herd to meet the capacity limits of the vessel taking them to the island. This means they must fight to the death, with their hands tied.

A brutal melee ensues in which new characters are introduced, and their deadly combat prowess is showcased. It implies others with similar abilities to Gabimaru, such as a blonde village chief Aza Chōbei and the kunoichi Yuzuriha, among others. But most of all, we see the ruthless abilities of Gabimaru once more, tearing his opponents to shreds after being put to the task by the Shogunate.

Image: MAPPA

Here we see Sagiri’s resolve to kill tested, reflected in how Gabimaru fights for his life. Finally, the remaining inmates go to the island, in pursuit of the Elixir of Life, to secure their pardon.

Episode 3 of Hell’s Paradise will open exactly where Chapter 3 of the manga picks up. The anime has done a good job of essentially adapting each chapter per episode, a strong pace with plenty of content. In this chapter, we see the inmates quickly realizing they’ll have to adapt to the situation to the best of their abilities.

Gabimaru must navigate Shinsenkyo with his hands bound, under threat of execution if he were to return without Sagiri. Unfortunately, one inmate quickly makes a pragmatic decision to eliminate other prisoners to take his time searching for the Elixir, and Gabimaru stands in his way. It’s here we’ll meet Warped Keiun, a deadly inmate, “Hunter of the Hundred.” Be sure to check out this confrontation with the release of Hell’s Paradise episode 3 on April 15, 2023!

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023