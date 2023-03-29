Hell’s Paradise Anime Episode 1 Release Date and Trailers

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is receiving a full-blown anime treatment this spring, and it looks and sounds incredible. Animated by the exceptional studio MAPPA, this show marks the debut of the only remaining member of the Dark Trio of manga yet to receive an anime adaptation. The series will follow its star, Gabimaru, an extremely efficient assassin as he is betrayed by his comrades and sentenced to die. But he and other death row convicts have a chance to obtain a pardon, by finding the Elixir of Life on Shinsenkyo. We’ll be treated to the first steps of this journey in Hell’s Paradise with the release of episode 1.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 1 Release Date

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is set to release episode 1 on April 1, 2023 on Crunchyroll as well as Netflix in some parts of Asia Pacific, with the sub airtime TBD. The English dub is also listed as TBD for the release time, so it’s a fair bet to assume it’ll be out later, but stay tuned for more details.

Hell’s Paradise will release on April 1, 2023, at 11 PM JST on TV Tokyo, so it’s possible the episode could air around midnight or later in North America. For now, though, it’s best to stay tuned and check periodically on the day when Crunchyroll releases it; each subsequent week you’ll reasonably be able to expect a similar release time for each episode.

Hell’s Paradise Trailers

From what we’ve seen so far, Hell’s Paradise has put out multiple trailers teasing its release window and some utterly gorgeous visuals. Some viewers will immediately note the aesthetics, a more mature take on a ninja world, and vibrant colors. Or perhaps you’ll instead be jamming out to the absolute bop of an opening theme, “WORK” by millennium parade and Ringo Sheena, who knows?

Of course, you’ll also notice that MAPPA will now have animated all 3 of the Dark Trio, which is phenomenal, as they’re the hottest studio around, producing the most anticipated hits. While it might not necessarily have the same viral appeal as Chainsaw Man or the raw popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku sets itself apart as a finished story.

Hell’s Paradise will be sure to draw in viewers and captivate newcomers with its visuals and storytelling from episode 1 onward. Its concise, well-paced 127-chapter run has been noted for how satisfying and beautiful it’s drawn, and we can’t wait to see it brought to breathtaking, gory life.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023