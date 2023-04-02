Hell’s Paradise Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers: When Does it Come Out?

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku has finally premiered and given us a minor taste of the gorgeous visuals promised by the tale of Gabimaru the Hollow. It has enticed fans with a seemingly indestructible ninja who meets his match, along with a challenge to his cold facade. Faced with the suddenly real prospect of death, Gabimaru is given a reason to fight and an opportunity for a pardon. To do so, he must retrieve the Elixir of Life from Shinsenkyo, a paradise island hiding treacherous and deadly threats. Hell’s Paradise is an electrifying offering from studio MAPPA, and the release date for episode 2 is already approaching.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 2 Release Date and Where to Watch

Hell’s Paradise episode 2 will release on Saturday, April 8, 2023, on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET. The English dub is not yet available but will come along. The series premiered on April 1, 2023, at the aforementioned time, and fans are eager to see the realm of Shinsenkyo brought to vibrant life.

Hell’s Paradise will release an episode every week, so be sure to check in every Saturday. If you’re residing outside the PT or ET time zones, we’ve got this handy guide for when to expect the release of Hell’s Paradise episode 2:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — 8:30 AM PT (Saturday, April 8)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — 10:30 AM CT (Saturday, April 8)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — 11:30 AM ET (Saturday, April 8)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — 12:30 PM AST (Saturday, April 8)

UK and Ireland — 4:30 PM GMT (Saturday, April 8)

Europe — 5:30 PM CEST (Saturday, April 8)

Moscow — 6:30 PM MSK (Saturday, April 8)

India — 9:00 PM IST (Saturday, April 8)

Vietnam and Thailand — 10:30 PM ICT (Saturday, April 8)

Philippines — 11:30AM PHT (Saturday, April 8)

We will update times if anything changes and upon any hiatuses put in place. Meanwhile, be sure to check out what to expect in the next episode.

HP Jigokuraku Episode 2 Spoilers and What to Expect

The premiere of Hell’s Paradise episode 1 is very similar to Chainsaw Man in that they are a full-scale adaptation of the series’ respective first chapters. However, like Chainsaw Man, it remains to be seen whether other episodes will be similarly paced, as the Hell’s Paradise manga was exceptionally well-paced but finished its run at 127 chapters.

With that being said, episode 2 will continue first with chapter 2, focusing on Sagiri as she details the mission to the death row criminals assigned to seize the Elixir of Life. But first, a culling of sorts is to happen, and Gabimaru must survive a massacre of the gathered criminals, while Sagiri must adjust to the wanton violence that ensues. Despite being highly proficient as an executioner, she starts to take cues from Gabimaru’s coping techniques.

It’ll be interesting to see more of Sagiri and Gabimaru in battle, especially with the extremely tiny glimpse at Gabimaru’s fire ninjutsu from the previous episode. We can’t wait to see more of what is to come, and our first hints at what people have experienced while going to Shinsenkyo in the form of a disfigured witness. All of it is a mere hint at the gorgeous, dangerous adventure yet to unfold.

