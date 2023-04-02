Spy x Family Chapter 79 Release Date and Spoilers: Incoming Mission for Twilight

Images: Pierrot, Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family continues this weekend with agent Twilight’s mission to protect the peace between Westalis and Ostania. Despite the story going multiple chapters since the last high-intensity arc with the Red Circus, readers are eager to know where Loid and the Forgers will end up next. In chapter 78, it looks like we’re finally given a tease at where the story could go, with possibly multiple horizons. Keep your eyes peeled for the release of Spy x Family chapter 79, and be wary of spoilers!

Spy x Family Chapter 79 Release Date

Spy x Family chapter 79 will release on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. This information can be confirmed by the Viz Media Spy x Family portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app. If you read the original Japanese release, you’ll even see on the final page that it’s slated for an April 17, 2023 release date (12:00 AM JST) meaning a worldwide simultaneous release. The series typically follows this as part of a biweekly release schedule for Spy x Family chapters, with chapter 79 being no exception.

If you want to know when you can read the upcoming chapter but live in a different time zone, we’ve included this handy release guide below for when you can expect the chapter to drop!

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — April 16, 2023, 8:00 AM PST

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — April 16, 2023, 10:00 AM CST

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — April 16, 2023, 11:00 AM EST

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — April 16, 2023, 12:00 PM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — April 16, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — April 16, 2023, 4:00 PM GMT

Europe — April 16, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — April 16, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — April 16, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — April 16, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — April 16, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

Before this release, however, is a charming chapter that could be reasonably construed as filler, but also as some interesting development for the supporting cast in the series. If you haven’t read Spy x Family chapter 78, be careful, spoilers are ahead!

Spy x Family Chapter 79 Plot and Chapter 78 Spoilers

In the latest chapter, we see Sylvia Sherwood, Twilight’s handler, and a glimpse at her home life. She lives a quiet existence, in an increasingly dilapidated home filled with fading, happy memories of her past and family. Curiously, she has adopted a German Shepherd she has named Aaron, the very same dog used in the assassination plot against Minister Brantz (in season 1 of the anime!) She goes to walk the dog as a cover for meeting with Twilight, aka Loid.

Loid brings Anya along with Bond, their dog, to the park as a mutual cover with Sylvia. While they quickly exchange pleasantries, and even a secret mission briefing with a tease of an extra mission, the rest of the chapter is full of charming antics where the group pits their dogs against one another in friendly competition.

Bond stumbles to a stalemate with Aaron, with Anya appreciating the time spent with Sylvia. However, throughout the chapter, there are discussions of what comes next, including whether Loid can turn Melinda Desmond. It seems clear that this could be a potential avenue, hinted through his expertise in psychiatry, but for now, we must wait for another 2 weeks.

Will There Be an Extra Mission, 79.1 or 7.2 Coming for Spy x Family?

While this could be a red herring to provoke discussion, page 9 of Spy x Family chapter 78 hints at an extra mission on top of Loid’s efforts to get in with the Desmond family. Concealed in Aaron’s dog collar is a small slip of paper or microfilm with details of the given mission.

The choice of words is curious, given that Tatsuya Endo has previously written two side stories titled EXTRA MISSION 1 and 2, respectively, with the latest one being released on October 21, 2019. If there is an EXTRA MISSION 3, it’s long overdue, with the series seemingly favoring Short Mission side stories instead. It’s been about 10 chapters since the last proper side story, so it’d be believable that along with the regular story in the form of chapter 79.1, we’d get a 79.2 with this extra mission entailed.

