Spy x Family Chapter 78 Release Date and Spoilers: Paging Doctor Forger

Images: Wit Studio/Cloverworks, Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family continues the mission of agent Twilight in preserving the peace between the nations of Ostania and Westalis. Twilight, or “Loid Forger” as he is now known, is tasked with investigating and getting close to Donovan Desmond, leader of the National Unity Party of Ostania. It’s turning out to be the long game, and through his infiltration mission where he has taken on a family, he finds himself a way to network after the most recent crisis. As the release date of Spy x Family, chapter 78 creeps up, it might be good to keep up to speed and see what’s next for Loid and his family.

Spy x Family Chapter 78 Release Date

Spy x Family will release chapter 78 of its manga on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Shonen Jump browser portal, the Shonen Jump app, and even printed on the Japanese original release. This release is relative to its April 3, 2023, 12:00 AM JST release date in Japan. As always, Spy x Family follows a biweekly release schedule, appearing every other Sunday on the Shonen Jump reader app.

If you’re as excited as we are for the upcoming chapter, we’ve included a guide to release times based on particular time zones! This will prove helpful for knowing the exact times this chapter will drop on April 2, 2023:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — April 2, 2023, 7:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — April 2, 2023, 9:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — April 2, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — April 2, 2023, 11:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — April 2, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — April 2, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT

Europe — April 2, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — April 2, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — April 2, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — April 2, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — April 2, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

Beyond this, Spy x Family appears to be treading some interesting ground even before the release of chapter 78. Be careful, if you’ve not read chapter 77 yet, spoilers are ahead!

Spy x Family Chapter 78 Spoilers: The Doctor is in

Loid Forger is simply an alias, but as of the events of chapter 77, readers were reminded that he has taken his alias’ role as a psychiatrist very seriously. It proves to be beneficial as he takes on Eden Academy’s tutor-in-residence, Thomas Austin, for treatment at his practice. Thomas is having difficulty sleeping, plagued by nightmares, and as Loid expertly deduces, this stems not even from the recent hijacking, but problems at home. Thomas fears his wife more than terrorists, it seems.

The reasons Loid takes this seriously are more than simply maintaining his cover. Henry Henderson specifically recommended his services, and Thomas’ unique position as a faculty member who engages with students particularly often gives Loid a potential networking opportunity.

Loid sees the successful treatment of this patient as a way for him to climb the social ladder and meet with his target, Donovan Desmond. It’s an interesting path after the conclusion of the Red Circus arc and could place Loid on center stage once more.

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2023