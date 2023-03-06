Spy x Family Chapter 77 Release Date and Spoilers: Tough Like Anya

Images: Shueisha, Wit Studio, and Cloverworks, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family is back after taking a brief hiatus. The spy comedy manga series has been a hit with fans since its inception and now the story follows in the aftermath of the Red Circus Arc’s hostage situation. While the story might have wound down a touch, compared to the excitement from the previous chapters, readers might be curious about what’s next for the Forgers. Spy x Family chapter 77 is next up in the release schedule, but it’s good to know exactly when it drops.

Spy x Family Chapter 77 Release Date

Spy x Family Chapter 77 will release on Sunday, March 19, 2023. This is confirmed on the Viz media portal as of the release of chapter 76 on March 5 and on the Shonen Jump manga reader app. This time is relative to the Spy x Family chapter 77 Japanese release date of March 20, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. The series has a biweekly release schedule throughout the year, with few hiatuses, the past month between Chapters 76 and 77 being one.

Be sure to keep track of when you can expect the chapter to release based on our time zones guide below! These are the exact times based on various time zones in which you can expect Spy x Family chapter 77 to release:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — March 19, 2023, 7:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — March 19, 2023, 9:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — March 19, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — March 19, 2023, 11:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — March 19, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — March 19, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT

Europe — March 19, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — March 19, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — March 19, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — March 19, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — March 19, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

The story picks up after Anya’s experiences aboard the hijacked bus during the Red Circus Arc. If you’ve not read Spy x Family Chapter 76, be wary, spoilers are ahead!

Spy x Family Chapter 77 Spoilers: Everybody Wants to be Tough Like Anya Forger

Anya Forger has been awarded her latest Stella star, and she’s the flavor of the month. Her classmates think she is the coolest, wishing to emulate her plucky spirit. Loid wants to protect her from any trauma that may have occurred from the incident. Yor wants to keep her fed. Damian, however, doesn’t take well to this surging popularity.

However, Damian starts to see points in common with Anya. Their mothers both willingly cook for them, a trait seen by their peers as “peasant-like” despite it being hearty and thoughtful. He wishes to be strong like Anya, too but resents how she handles herself and calls her out for it. Anya, knowing of Damian’s mother and her disconcerting traits and worries that he feels unloved by his family.

There’s a possible bond forming, but it’s too brief a chapter to tell if it’ll stick. Even after Damian apologizes to Anya, their playful, childlike interactions leave plenty of ambiguity as to whether they’ll develop a more meaningful friendship. The chapter doesn’t contain the same levels of excitement as other chapters but is a good breather before starting the next arc, whatever that might look like.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023