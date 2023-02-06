Spy x Family Chapter 76 Release Date and Spoilers: What’s Up with Damian’s Mom?

Images: Shueisha

Spy x Family has been approaching 4 years since its debut, churning out laughs, smiles, and occasionally some pulse-pounding tension as a headliner for Shonen Jum+. It’s easy to see why, with memorable characters and a conceivable, grounded plot peppered with the typical larger-than-life characters of a Shonen manga or anime. But with the latest chapter’s release, fans might be wondering where the story is going, what the release date of Spy x Family chapter 76 is, and what the deal is with Damian Desmond’s mom.

Spy x Family Chapter 76 Release Date

Spy x Family Chapter 76 will release on February 19, 2023. This is as it appears on the Shonen Jump Viz portal via browser and the Shonen Jump manga reader app. This release is relative to its February 20, 2023 12:00AM JST release date. Spy x Family typically follows a biweekly release schedule, releasing every other Sunday, and you can read it as soon as possible with this handy guide!

For those wanting specific release times and dates based on their time zone, the manga will release at these exact times on February 5, 2023:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — February 19, 2023, 7:00AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — February 19, 2023, 9:00AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — February 19, 2023, 10:00AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — February 19, 2023, 11:00AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — February 19, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — February 19, 2023, 3:00PM GMT

Europe — February 19, 2023, 5:00PM CEST

Moscow — February 19, 2023, 6:00PM MSK

India — February 19, 2023, 8:30PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — February 19, 2023, 10:00PM ICT

Philippines — February 19, 2023, 11:00PM PHT

The series will continue after the latest incident involving the Red Circus and how Anya, Damian, and their classmates handled the situation. If you’ve not read Spy x Family chapter 75, be careful, spoilers are ahead!

Spy x Family Chapter 75 Spoilers: Just What is the Deal with Damian’s Mom, and What to Expect in Chapter 76!

After handling the hostage situation with Henry’s beloved elegance, nerves of tungsten, and some telepathically assisted foresight, Anya and her peers were awarded a Stella star. This felt significantly greater as an achievement than her first Stella and indicates that her likely path to success will be with similar acts of public service to succeed at Eden Academy.

Along with this, we see Anya grow closer to Damian, him even referring to her as a friend. Damian quickly retracts this, however, after Anya jumps the gun and invites herself over so her parents can socialize. He felt offended and, rightfully, saw this as just another member of society using his family name instead of seeking friendship. But in the final moments of the chapter, we see Damian greeted by his mother, Melinda, wife of Donovan Desmond.

Melinda is immediately outwardly grateful Damian is okay, but when Damian cries (as children do after a hostage situation) she is urged by him not to tell Donovan about him crying. Anya then hears a blaring cacophony of Melinda’s thoughts, split between happiness for Damian to be safe, and violent apathy for his existence.

It opens a window into Damian’s home life, and what’s bubbling beneath the surface, something only Anya could know with her gifts. Melinda, the wife of the Ostanian National Unity Party’s chairman, has deep mental health concerns and is intimately close with a crucial political figure, painting pictures of an uncertain home and work life.

That or there’s an outside chance that the Desmonds are aware of the potential for telepathic spies and run interference with their thoughts, but that is unlikely. It’s only even humored as an idea because Anya is a telepath in the story, making it possible.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023