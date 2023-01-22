Spy x Family Chapter 75 Release Date and Spoilers: What Fans Got Right

Images: Shueisha

Spy x Family has debuted its first manga chapter of the new year 2023, but fans are already eager for the release date for Chapter 75. The story continues as plucky Anya finds herself in dire circumstances, trapped on a school bus taken hostage by the Red Circus. Things had taken a decidedly grim turn in the last few chapters, and while some fans took to the message boards to post their predictions, only a few ended up being correct. But here’s what to know going into Spy x Family Chapter 75 going forward, and its release date!

Spy x Family Chapter 75 Release Date

Spy x Family Chapter 75 has a firm February 5, 2023 release date. This is confirmed by Shonen Jump’s Viz portal, relative to its February 6, 2023, Japanese release at 12:00AM JST. This is a biweekly release schedule, and you can double-check when future chapters release with this handy guide. You can read Spy x Family Chapter 75 here, or via the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

For those wanting specific times for Spy x Family’s release date, the manga will release at these exact times on February 5, 2023:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — February 5, 2023, 7:00AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — February 5, 2023, 9:00AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — February 5, 2023, 10:00AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — February 5, 2023, 11:00AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — February 5, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — February 5, 2023, 3:00PM GMT

Europe — February 5, 2023, 5:00PM CEST

Moscow — February 5, 2023, 6:00PM MSK

India — February 5, 2023, 8:30PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — February 5, 2023, 10:00PM ICT

Philippines — February 5, 2023, 11:00PM PHT

Keep these times handy if you want, and keep refreshing your mobile app. Keen-eyed readers might note that the browser portal can sometimes list it as releasing an hour later, but we can confirm that the chapters release at the times listed above.

For those who read ahead, there are spoilers for Chapter 74, so be sure to catch up!

Spy x Family Chapter 75 Spoilers: What the Fans Got Right for the Previous Chapter

Images: Shueisha

As fans suspected for Chapter 74, Anya appealed to Billy’s tragic past in an unsurprising turn of events. Throughout this arc, we saw Anya impress not only Damian but Henry with her courage, unbeknownst to them she had telepathy on her side. It remains to be seen whether this will get her or Damian a Stella, but it’s a strong case for it, even if her style wasn’t the most elegant. Yuri was not able to join the fray as some might have suspected, but it’ll surely be a talking point when he visits the Forger family next.

Noteworthy moments include Anya’s invocation of Loid/Twilight’s dream to make a world where children don’t have to cry. Additionally, Billy desperately unhooked her fake bomb to chase her off the bus before the SSS approached so that he didn’t have her reminding him of his daughter, weakening his resolve. This killed the fan theories about them using the fake bombs to their advantage. If not for Vadim’s hasty getaway attempt, things could have gone very differently, and while this arc appears to have closed, it’ll likely have long-lasting effects.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023