Spy x Family Chapter 74 Release Date & Spoilers — When Does The Next Chapter Release?

Spy x Family is a hot ongoing manga from Shonen Jump+ created by Tatsuya Endo. It combines the concepts of various types of spy thrillers with the antics of an entertaining shonen manga. While the series is thankfully easier to follow and get into even after several years of continuous publication, fans will want to know how soon they can sink their teeth into more content. There’s been a lot happening leading up to chapter 74 of Spy x Family, and it’ll be handy to have the release date along with any spoilers to expect.

Spy x Family Chapter 74 Release Date

Spy x Family will release chapter 74 of its manga on January 22, 2023. This is confirmed directly by Shonen Jump’s Viz portal when you go to read the manga online, but it is twice as long as the typical waiting period between chapter releases. You’ll be able to read Spy x Family chapter 74 here or on the Shonen Jump reader app.

If you’re wanting exact times, the manga will release on January 22, 2023 at these times, relative to its January 23, 2023 release at 12:00AM JST:

January 22, 2023 7:00AM PT

January 22, 2023 10:00AM ET

Beyond the 22nd, you can reasonably expect the manga to have a release approximately every 2 weeks. If you’re not yet caught up, tread carefully, spoilers are ahead.

Spy x Family Spoilers and What to Expect

Image: Shonen Jump

For those who have kept up, the situation is tense for Anya Forger, as she finds herself, along with Damian Desmond and Emile Elman, wrapped up in a hostage situation that could turn explosive. Using her telepathy, she determines the motive of the involved parties, and bravely takes a stand as part of a gambit to prevent the worst. She approaches Billy Squire, one of the Red Circus captors, on the bus as chapter 73 ends.

While there are no current raw scans indicating what’ll happen, readers have speculated she could appeal to Billy, who lost his daughter after she was killed at a Red Circus protest. The chapter did plenty of work setting up his sympathy for the children held in the balance of this situation, and the grim death toll that his comrades seem to only see as a means to an end, collateral damage while they fend off the SSS.

Anya, thanks to her abilities, hears what Vadim (Billy’s comrade) is plotting, knowing that he’s content with killing civilians, ideally hitting the State Council building but willing to settle for taking out SSS soldiers. What makes this worse, however, is the SSS guards and their readiness to storm the bus and kill the Red Circus members aboard. There’s plenty to potentially see in the upcoming chapter, whether Anya appeals to Billy’s tragic past, whether Damian has any part in what comes next, and how the situation resolves itself. Whatever the conclusion may be, it’ll be exciting to see what comes next!

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023