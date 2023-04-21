Where to Watch the Oshi no Ko Anime and Read the Manga

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the hottest anime around right now. It’s making waves with its stellar animation, great story, compelling characters, and killer music. While the show has a bizarre premise, it’s got people talking a lot about the series. Whether you’ve been into the series since the manga’s debut in 2020 or got swept up in the hype in April 2023, you might want to know where to go to check it out. If you’re looking for where to read the Oshi no Ko manga or watch the anime, we’ve got you covered.

Where to Watch the Oshi no Ko Anime

The Oshi no Ko anime is available to watch with Japanese audio and English subtitles exclusively on HIDIVE. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays as a simulcast, 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST.

Related: Is Oshi no Ko from the Same Creator as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?

For Japanese viewers and those able to tune into the TV broadcast, you can view it on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. There are 11 episodes in total for season 1, airing in sequence on the following dates:

April 12, 2023

April 19, 2023

April 26, 2023

May 3, 2023

May 10, 2023

May 17, 2023

May 24, 2023

May 31, 2023

June 7, 2023

June 14, 2023

June 21, 2023

If you haven’t checked this anime out…how? The premiere was a sublime hour and a half loaded with emotion and stellar moments, along with more than a few lingering shots that’ll bury themselves into your memory. Overhyped? Perhaps it’s not hyped up enough. But if you’re looking to stay ahead of the anime and continue reading into the plot, we will also direct you to the excellent manga.

Where to Read the Oshi no Ko Manga

Oshi no Ko still continues with its manga going on Manga Plus on your browser or mobile device with English simulrelease for international readers. What’s more, this option has all chapters available for free. This is also a greatly efficient method to keep up with the manga compared to other publishers. Additionally, you can pick up physical copies through Yen Press, and Weekly Young Jump for Japanese readers.

So with this, equip yourself for a journey into Aqua’s quest to attain vengeance for his idol and mother, Ai Hoshino. It’s a wild ride, with a healthy blend of humor and drama to keep you coming back for more!

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023