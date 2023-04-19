Is Oshi no Ko from the Same Creator as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?

Images: A-1 Pictures / Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the latest hype train to be speeding through the anime and manga-consuming community. It’s a colorful yet intensely dark story in which its characters encounter the highs and desperate lows of the entertainment industry, with that special anime twist. But the complex characters and commentary might remind viewers and readers of another iconic series from recent years. Could Oshi no Ko be made by the same creator as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?

Is Oshi no Ko from the Same Writer as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?

Yes, Oshi no Ko was created and is written by Aka Akasaka, the same brilliant mangaka (creator) behind Kaguya-sama: Love is War. While the latter was written and illustrated by Akasaka, Oshi no Ko was illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, also known for Scum’s Wish. The series both feature characters and premises that otherwise could have lighthearted interactions at their center. But in the case of Oshi no Ko, in particular, readers might have their hearts broken if they go in expecting a sweet drama.

That’s not to say either is without its charm. Kaguya-sama is a romcom, albeit with a more varied style than others in this genre. It’s slice-of-life, yet loaded with potent themes that make it well-loved in the fan community. Meanwhile, Oshi no Ko will have moments jumping between laugh-out-loud interactions including perfectly-choreographed dancing babies, to heart-wrenching, soul-shattering despair.

Characters in Akasaka’s creations have far more below the surface than bland characteristics of an otherwise tired anime archetype. His creativity allows his stories to fall back on their substance far more often than their style alone. Not only this but if you’re interested to know, they take place in the same universe.

How Are Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Connected?

Aside from sharing the same creator, Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War share the same universe, with the characters from the latter appearing in the former. This includes appearances by Kaguya Shinomiya, known now as Kaguya Shirogane, a hint that she married Miyuki.

Additionally, Episode 3 will draw the connection between them even further with an adaptation of “Today Will Be Sweet”, a shojo manga known by characters in both stories.

Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War are also simply some of the most high-quality stories around and far more than a fleeting sense of hype. The debut episode of Oshi no Ko is being called a rare “perfect premiere” which is difficult honor to obtain when adapting a critically-acclaimed manga.

Depending on what you read or watch first, you’ll be left with provocative thoughts and images that linger far more than they do for other seinen stories. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered if you choose to check Oshi no Ko out!

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023