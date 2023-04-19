Berserk Chapter 372 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Images: Hakusensha, Crunchyroll

Berserk is undeniably the most influential dark fantasy manga ever and one of the greatest series ever. While its anime treatments have been uneven at best, with the occasional fun video game and film adaptations peppered on, the series has endured. Much like the tenacious odyssey of its protagonist, Guts, the series has gone through hardships aplenty and even has been encouraged to continue after the death of its creator. But now, the recent Berserk hiatus has ended, and we can eagerly anticipate the release of Chapter 372.

Berserk Chapter 372 Release Date

Berserk Chapter 372 will release first for Young Animal on April 28, 2023, in Japan. The chapter will also reportedly feature a color page, and continue the Fantasia arc for the genre-defining manga. The story picks up as Guts sinks into overwhelming despair, his memories of battle flooding and overtaking him. Griffith has Casca and emerges before the Band of the Falcon along with Zodd. The return to Falconia suggests a dark new chapter and other grim implications.

Related: Best Berserk Watch Order | How to Watch the Series in Chronological Order

Guts’ despair might be irksome to readers who know Griffith went through similar psychological tribulations. For those who have been reading since the Golden Age onward, they know the terrible consequences of letting those emotions go unchecked in such a powerful individual.

Why Did Berserk Go on Hiatus?

Berserk went on hiatus after Kentaro Miura tragically passed away due to an aortic dissection on May 6, 2021. His illustrations were still primarily featured in the remaining chapters he helped create until Chapter 364 on September 10, 2021, for Young Animal #18. After this, Kouji Mori overtook the supervision of the series, with a recent brief hiatus after Chapter 371 on December 9, 2022.

It’s been over 4 months since then, but the series is about to see the light. Or perhaps, more appropriately, unrelenting darkness. Either way, it’ll hit the shelves, and if release patterns are to be trusted, Dark Horse will localize the collected volume within a year of the Japanese release. If you’re looking to read the English release and support the creators, Dark Horse releases them internationally, where you can buy them physically or digitally.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023