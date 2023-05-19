Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the best anime of the new year so far, with a poignant look into all facets of show business and whose lives it can claim in more ways than one. The series has captivated viewers worldwide with the wonderful execution of the original manga’s plot, but for those wishing not to stare at the bottom of the screen and focus on the great animation, something has been missing. When does the Oshi no Ko English dub release on HIDIVE?

What is the Release Date and Cast of the Oshi no Ko English Dub?

Oshi no Ko will release Episode 1 of the English dub on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The episode will release simultaneously for viewers in all regions exclusively on HIDIVE at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST.

The English dub will therefore run 6 episodes behind the original subbed episodes, releasing 5 hours later in the day. The series will run for at least 1 season of 11 episodes, with the English dub concluding on August 2, 2023. Additionally, early peeks have been given for the cast list, which includes the following:

Donna Bella Litton as Ai Hoshino

Jack Stansbury as Aqua

Alyssa Marek as Ruby / Ruby (Young)

Chaney Moore as Aqua (Young)

Jeremy Gee as Goro

Savanna Menzel as Sarina

Natalie Rial as Kana

Brandon Hearnsberger as Ichigo

Christina Kelly as Miyako

Ty Mahany as Taishi

It’ll be especially exciting to see this brought to life in the English dub, although I’m personally curious how this will retain the overlaid text translating Japanese signs and writing in the show for viewers.

Oshi no Ko English Dub Release Time for All Regions

For viewers in regions outside those listed above, in North America and abroad, we’ve also provided a time zone guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 1 PM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 3 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 4 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 5 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 5 PM BST UK and Ireland 9 PM GMT Europe 10 PM CEST Moscow 11 PM MSK India May 25, 2023, 1:30 AM IST Vietnam and Thailand May 25, 2023, 3 AM ICT Philippines May 25, 2023, 4 AM PHT

The series has been as special as it is devastating, a potent blend of humor and tragedy befitting of a truly great Seinen anime, and we’re delighted to see it soon be more accessible than ever.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023