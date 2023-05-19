Oshi no Ko is the best anime of the new year so far, with a poignant look into all facets of show business and whose lives it can claim in more ways than one. The series has captivated viewers worldwide with the wonderful execution of the original manga’s plot, but for those wishing not to stare at the bottom of the screen and focus on the great animation, something has been missing. When does the Oshi no Ko English dub release on HIDIVE?
What is the Release Date and Cast of the Oshi no Ko English Dub?
Oshi no Ko will release Episode 1 of the English dub on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The episode will release simultaneously for viewers in all regions exclusively on HIDIVE at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST.
The English dub will therefore run 6 episodes behind the original subbed episodes, releasing 5 hours later in the day. The series will run for at least 1 season of 11 episodes, with the English dub concluding on August 2, 2023. Additionally, early peeks have been given for the cast list, which includes the following:
- Donna Bella Litton as Ai Hoshino
- Jack Stansbury as Aqua
- Alyssa Marek as Ruby / Ruby (Young)
- Chaney Moore as Aqua (Young)
- Jeremy Gee as Goro
- Savanna Menzel as Sarina
- Natalie Rial as Kana
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Ichigo
- Christina Kelly as Miyako
- Ty Mahany as Taishi
It’ll be especially exciting to see this brought to life in the English dub, although I’m personally curious how this will retain the overlaid text translating Japanese signs and writing in the show for viewers.
Oshi no Ko English Dub Release Time for All Regions
For viewers in regions outside those listed above, in North America and abroad, we’ve also provided a time zone guide you can consult!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|1 PM PST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|3 PM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|4 PM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|5 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|5 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|9 PM GMT
|Europe
|10 PM CEST
|Moscow
|11 PM MSK
|India
|May 25, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|May 25, 2023, 3 AM ICT
|Philippines
|May 25, 2023, 4 AM PHT
The series has been as special as it is devastating, a potent blend of humor and tragedy befitting of a truly great Seinen anime, and we’re delighted to see it soon be more accessible than ever.
- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023