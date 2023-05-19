When Does the Oshi no Ko English Dub Release on HIDIVE?

Learn more here about the Oshi no Ko English dub release date!

May 19th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Oshi no Ko English Dub Release
Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the best anime of the new year so far, with a poignant look into all facets of show business and whose lives it can claim in more ways than one. The series has captivated viewers worldwide with the wonderful execution of the original manga’s plot, but for those wishing not to stare at the bottom of the screen and focus on the great animation, something has been missing. When does the Oshi no Ko English dub release on HIDIVE?

What is the Release Date and Cast of the Oshi no Ko English Dub?

Oshi no Ko will release Episode 1 of the English dub on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The episode will release simultaneously for viewers in all regions exclusively on HIDIVE at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST.

Related: Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Episode 6 Spoilers

The English dub will therefore run 6 episodes behind the original subbed episodes, releasing 5 hours later in the day. The series will run for at least 1 season of 11 episodes, with the English dub concluding on August 2, 2023. Additionally, early peeks have been given for the cast list, which includes the following:

  • Donna Bella Litton as Ai Hoshino
  • Jack Stansbury as Aqua
  • Alyssa Marek as Ruby / Ruby (Young)
  • Chaney Moore as Aqua (Young)
  • Jeremy Gee as Goro
  • Savanna Menzel as Sarina
  • Natalie Rial as Kana
  • Brandon Hearnsberger as Ichigo
  • Christina Kelly as Miyako
  • Ty Mahany as Taishi

It’ll be especially exciting to see this brought to life in the English dub, although I’m personally curious how this will retain the overlaid text translating Japanese signs and writing in the show for viewers.

Oshi no Ko English Dub Release Time for All Regions

For viewers in regions outside those listed above, in North America and abroad, we’ve also provided a time zone guide you can consult!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)1 PM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)3 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)4 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)5 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)5 PM BST
UK and Ireland9 PM GMT
Europe10 PM CEST
Moscow11 PM MSK
India May 25, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
Vietnam and ThailandMay 25, 2023, 3 AM ICT
Philippines May 25, 2023, 4 AM PHT

The series has been as special as it is devastating, a potent blend of humor and tragedy befitting of a truly great Seinen anime, and we’re delighted to see it soon be more accessible than ever.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :