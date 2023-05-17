Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Episode 6 Spoilers

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko may have aired its most emotionally devastating episode since its premiere with Episode 6. Fans who read the manga knew this one was coming, but nobody was truly ready for how exceptionally it would be brought to life. Now, as we approach the end of the current arc in the series, we gear up for how Aqua closes up his time on the dating reality show, and the iconic new supporting character, Akane Kurokawa. Read on for more about the Oshi no Ko Episode 7 release date and time planned to air.

Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Release Date and Where to Watch

Oshi no Ko Episode 7 will release on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE with Japanese audio and English subtitles, with an English dub on the way.

This is confirmed via the HIDIVE Oshi no Ko portal, along with release dates for upcoming episodes of the English dub. New episodes air weekly, with the first season (of hopefully many) consisting of 11 episodes.

Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Release Time for All Regions

Oshi no Ko episodes typically drop at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST for North American viewers, but other folks might be wondering what this means for them. Thankfully we’ve got a handy time zone guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, we meet Akane Kurokawa and see possibly the most powerful, potent rendition of cyberbullying and psychological trauma yet to be seen in the series.

Oshi no Ko Episode 6 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 7

I knew this one was coming, but I was still left in shock and awe at how perfectly this episode was rendered. Akane Kurokawa was a co-star in Aqua’s dating reality show and could have easily been overlooked, which was the point. She’s the most earnest, hardworking, talented actor in the series, but we are introduced to her at her lowest point.

In Episode 6, Akane is driven to a suicidal state after consistently being pushed by industry professionals to stand out for the show. When she eventually did so, it was for the wrong reasons, and in a moment that hit home so hard that Twitter is reeling hard, she was put on nonstop blast in a sequence that was both incredible and devastating.

The dissonant, amelodic music providing a background of a mind tortured by constant exposure to abusive anonymous voices about Akane’s work was disconcerting to hear. Her rescue at the end, backed by the intro we don’t otherwise get to hear of “Mephisto” by Queen Bee as the ending credits cue up, will drum up heavy emotions. Her life was saved, but much like the lesson we learned in real life with Hana Kimura, so many others were tragically not addressed soon enough.

Now, we see the ending phase of Aqua’s tenure on the dating reality show and where the plot goes next. For fans of Akane Kurokawa, this is certainly not the last we will be seeing of her, and her time on the show will also end on a similarly positive note, where her career flourishes enormously afterward. We can’t wait for what’s in store with the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 7!

