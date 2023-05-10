Oshi no Ko Episode 6 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is now at the halfway point for its inaugural season, but this by no way means the series will be going downhill. The show has steadily introduced the main and supporting cast as expertly as they were in the manga, and with the latest installment we’ve seen the peculiar fitness YouTuber, Pieyon, on full display. Now we’ll see Aqua continue his investigation and Ruby form her idol group with the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 6 as it becomes available for all regions!

Oshi no Ko Episode 6 Release Date and Time: When Does it Come Out in All Regions?

Oshi no Ko Episode 6 will come out on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This will air as a simulcast for viewers internationally, along with the original Japanese broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

For viewers wanting to see when Oshi no Ko Episode 6 will release in their region, we’ve got this handy time zone guide to consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Be sure to prepare yourself as the show’s first season airs the 6th of its planned 11 episodes!

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko and Read the Manga

Oshi no Ko is available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE with the original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episode adapts Chapters 20-22 of the manga, which is available to read on Manga Plus for free, or physically through Yen Press and retailers who carry the series.

