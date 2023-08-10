Oshi no Ko Creator Breaks Silence on Recent Series Hiatus

We love Oshi no Ko here, to the point of it being a minor addiction. It’s a great anime and something of a hot topic among anime readers with scandalous rumors swirling surrounding recent chapters. But one of the biggest discussions right now is just how long it’s taking for the highly-anticipated Chapter 126 to come out. But the fans aren’t the only ones talking, it’d seem. Aka Akasaka, the writer and creator of Oshi no Ko himself has recently broken his silence on the series hiatus, it’d seem.
Aka Akasaka Issues a Public Statement on Oshi no Ko Series Hiatus
Series creator Aka Akasaka has essentially taken a month-long break from Oshi no Ko, issuing multiple statements on social media on the hiatus. He confirmed the series’ main chapters will return on September 14, 2023, and expressed gratitude to Mengo Yokoyari (OnK artist) and Nishizawa 5mm, the artist for his other series, Ren’ai Daikō.
This news comes as a 2-part tweet shown above, where Akasaka talks about getting sick and arranging the hiatus for both series. He is now in good health and resuming production, but meanwhile, we can enjoy the Interlude chapters, wonderfully provided by Mengo Yokoyari!
Gratitude, Appreciation, and Lighthearted Jabs: The Fans React to the Oshi no Ko News
When fans got ahold of this news there was a collective sigh of relief at the prospect of Oshi no Ko resuming. Akasaka’s health is naturally prioritized, and with fans like @sneakyoshi posting translations of the statement, it became clear the fans are ready for more content.
That being said, with all the love in the world for Akasaka-sensei, fans poked fun at his Apex Legends habits, suggesting he got plenty of sessions in during this time. It can’t be understated: he is obsessed with the game and has stated in previous interviews that he rations sessions between drafts on his series.
While his recent statements are genuine, people can’t help but poke fun at this habit as a likely vice during these times. But we’ve all been there, in tough times we fall back on a favorite game and disappear a bit.
- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023