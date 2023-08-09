Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 of 4 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1 Spoilers

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is going through an interesting period where there’s unprecedented love and attention for the series. While it’s undoubtedly in no small part thanks to the anime adaptation’s wild success on HIDIVE, the next developments are crucial. With extra time and care being put into the Movie Arc as it clearly approaches the final chapters along with big revelations, we’re treated to some bite-sized stories during the interim. Find more about the Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 of 4 release date here!

Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 of 4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 will release on Wednesday, August 23. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re wanting to know every morsel of info leading up to the release of Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 of 4 and Chapter 126, check out this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest Interlude chapter, we see MEM get some focus on her backstory!

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 1 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 2

Oshi no Ko Interlude is indeed a 6-pager as the leaks suggested, a brief side-story focusing on MEM-Cho’s past in this case. While we saw some of her stories told earlier in the manga and again in the anime, this tiny story tells more about her encounters and anxieties about committing to being an idol.

This includes socializing and feeding from a mixer where she’s afraid one kiss can ruin her prospects of becoming an idol. To be fair, Ai was murdered for essentially having a personal life, children born out of wedlock and not committing wholly to her fans, in the eyes of her killer. Whether we see more MEM in the next chapter, or perhaps another underappreciated supporting character, remains to be seen as we wait on Part 2! We’ll keep you posted on our findings!

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023