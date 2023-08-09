Oshi no Ko Interlude Leaks and Rumors: When Will We See Chapter 126?

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha

Oshi no Ko has caught a form of hype lightning in a bottle. It’s been an extraordinary series with strong storytelling and characters far beyond a simple revenge tale. We’ve seen Aqua Hoshino grow into his role in the entertainment industry after reincarnating as the child of his favorite idol. Now we see the characters around them claim agency for themselves and see their stories fleshed out. While it’ll be a bit longer before Oshi no Ko Chapter 126, we have seen some interesting leaks surrounding an Interlude story beforehand.

Oshi no Ko Leaks and Rumors: What is Interlude and When Will Chapter 126 Release?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 will allegedly release on September 14, after 4 chapters of an Interlude story written by series artist Mengo Yokoyari. It will be a series of shorter chapters focusing on the series’ supporting characters, primarily MEM-Cho for the upcoming chapter for tomorrow.

ONK Chapter 125.1 "Mem's Past" KR Scans with English TS and TL by me



Page 1 pic.twitter.com/OWYNaeNh2n — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 7, 2023

Last page



– Im sorry, Im going home

– Ah, seriously

– What the hell?

– I still really want to be an Idol! pic.twitter.com/2oahozD9aP — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 7, 2023

Interlude Chapter 1 will be roughly 6 pages, and as seen in the leaks, Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 won’t release until September 13, 2023 (September 14 in Japan).

What Do the Leaks and Raw Scans Tell Us About Oshi no Ko Interlude Before Chapter 126?

MEM’s past is the focus of this story, and as explored and recently shown in anime Episode 9, she once had a chance to be an idol in earlier years. She passed this opportunity to ensure she was able to work and support her family.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 1 (6 pages)



Focuses on Mem-cho's past. Rather than pursuing dreams (of becoming an idol), Mem-cho prioritizes money and decides to live as a YouTuber. At a mixer she's invited to by friends, she's pressured into a kiss. However, fearing that if… — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 7, 2023

In another interesting examination of the seedy aspects of the entertainment industry, we see an encounter she had yet to retell in its anime or manga. According to leaks from @xDonutW, she attends a mixer hoping to make connections but is met with unwelcome advances.

MEM fears giving in to the encounter may affect her chances at becoming an idol if it’s leaked (not the most problematic behavior in the series, believe us) and flees. Despite this, she tearfully professes her continuing desire to be an idol. We’ll know for sure what to expect soon with tomorrow’s release!

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023