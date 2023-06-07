Oshi no Ko Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is back this week with some stellar content, bringing the story out of the most recent story arc. The anime still manages to carefully adapt the manga while pulling off a few unique tricks of its own. While the first season is quickly nearing its finale, there is still a lot still for fans to see. Learn here about the Oshi no Ko Episode 9 release date!

Oshi no Ko Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Episode 9 will release on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. It will be available to stream for North American viewers on HIDIVE at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. For viewers in Japan, the series is also available in its original Japanese audio on Disney Plus for subscribers!

For those living in other time zones but wishing to catch the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 9, we’ve provided a time zone guide for you to consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Aqua sees Akane’s prowess as an asset, but not without some toying with emotions.

Oshi no Ko Episode 8 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 9

Akane has fully regained her footing on the reality show by slipping into a role, using her talents as an actress to shine through on the screen. This shocks everybody with her infectious charisma, truly channeling Ai, but there are still moments where the mask slips off.

Meanwhile, Kana grows resentful of Aqua’s connection to Akane. In a moment that helped illustrate her lovelorn feelings, the show changed the color palette from a slightly overexposed brightness back to reality when Aqua found her. It’s a brilliant moment that showcases how much clarity and warmth she feels around him, and of course, he doesn’t reciprocate those feelings, at least until after the show wraps.

Image: Doga Kobo

Image: Doga Kobo

But Aqua ends the show by kissing Akane and establishing themselves as a couple by convenience while hoping to turn up new leads on Ai’s past. In the final moments, we finally see MEM-Cho finally getting focused, as it leads out of the Dating Reality Show arc and into the First Concert arc, where Aqua recruits her for the new B-Komachi group.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023