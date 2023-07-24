Hiatus: Oshi no Ko Will Take a Break After Chapter 125

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is typically a weekly series under the Weekly Young Jump publication by Shueisha, but that doesn’t stop a much-needed occasional break. The series has been stirring the pot among fans with tons of leaks, crazy revelations, and a focus on supporting characters. But now the news is stirring up about the series taking a hiatus after the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 125, so keep an eye out for how long the break will be!

Oshi no Ko Will Take a Week Off After Chapter 125 Before Chapter 126

As confirmed by leaks of the final page for Oshi no Ko Chapter 125, the series will release Chapter 126 on August 9 (August 10 in Japan) meaning it won’t be back for a week. This is typically easy to spot, as you find on the “to be continued” segment for Japanese releases of manga chapters. Leaks such as by d0nut help confirm this.

Editors comment:



“Without missing the dazzling brilliance even for a day!”



Break next week

126 the following week after

Break again (because of Obon festival in Japan)

127 the following week after — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) July 24, 2023

It also goes on to clarify that there’ll be a break after Chapter 126 due to the Bon Festival or Obon, coinciding with Mountain Day in Japan. But Chapter 127 will release the week after, on August 23 (August 24 in Japan) so the breaks are never too long for Oshi no Ko.

What Happens After Oshi no Ko Chapter 125?

Since this latest episode seems to be a Miyako chapter, it looks like we’ll see her drive renewed to ensure that Ruby gets the support she needs and doesn’t burn out in the industry.

Fans might have to wait a bit longer to hear a resolution on the big unanswered questions from recent chapters, but they’ll still eat what Aka Akasaka is cooking. The good news is it looks like an uplifting set of developments are in store for the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapters.

