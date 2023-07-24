Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Leaks Give Fans a Blast from the Past

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

If there’s anything worth saying about the past month in Oshi no Ko, fans will confirm that the leaks are tantalizing and infuriating. Aka Akasaka is cooking in the current Movie Arc, diving back into the roots of the story, from Aqua and Ruby’s connection to the Strawberry Productions team that managed their idol mother. But if these leaks from Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 tell us anything, we might still have some unanswered questions, while being given a much-needed new perspective.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Leaks Offer a Fresh Perspective By Miyako

As posted by known leaker d0nut, Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 leaks are sparse yet indicate the story is taking a look at Miyako’s past. Miyako Saitou is the current president of Strawberry Productions, and when Ai Hoshino was murdered, she took in Aqua and Ruby as their adoptive mother.

Related: Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Release Date

– I havent given up yet! pic.twitter.com/OrtjpUdiq7 — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) July 24, 2023

This latest chapter looks into Miyako’s earlier days when Ai was still performing, her memories triggered by an encounter with her estranged husband, Ichigo in the present day. The meeting is not wholly happy, but still necessary, as she has been digging deep for ways to protect Ruby as her agent. In the final panel among the leaks for Oshi no Ko Chapter 125, Miyako clarifies that she hasn’t given up yet.

Do Any of the Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Leaks Say Anything About the Aqua and Ruby Situation?

Infuriatingly, no, there is still no indication of what Aqua said to Ruby’s final statement back in Chapter 123. For the most part, this chapter looks like a necessary glimpse into the past to flesh out another character, but fans might have to wait a bit longer for any answers. For what it’s worth though, we don’t think Aqua would go that far.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023