Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 123 Spoilers

The big one is out, Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 has been released and the moment that sent fans into a tailspin has seemingly been confirmed. However, it ends with an emotional cliffhanger clearly meant to generate buzz and…clearly it’s working brilliantly. For those who have finished the first season of the anime, there have been a lot of startling developments in the series, but this one is perhaps the most perplexing. Prepare here for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 124!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 will release on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. It will be available to international readers at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus! Chapter 124 comes after an extra week hiatus as fans will need time to digest the events of Chapter 123.

For readers residing outside of the above time zones, you’re in luck! We’ve provided a time zone guide you can consult so you know when the next chapter will release:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Ruby and Aqua share their truths after living a new lifetime steeped in lies.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 124

The leaks were confirmed, although things never truly crossed the line for those wondering. In a tender moment between Aqua and Ruby, Aqua consoles her to say that she doesn’t have to spend her life in her mother’s shadow and that her earnest passion makes her a radiant idol all on her own. It feels like a cathartic coming-of-age moment for Ruby, which is especially significant as she died before reaching adulthood in her previous life.

With this, we see a reappearance of Crow Girl (who is showing up a lot these days) giving cryptic hints about whether Aqua should continue to encourage her for the movie. She points out that this compassionate approach, unlike the manipulation he has used on other characters recently, could be a failure.

But in the closing moments, Ruby reminds him of how Aqua, in his past life as Gorou, once consoled Sarina (Ruby) and said he’d seriously consider marrying her once she turned 16, stating that this milestone has come and gone in her current life. Fans will have to wait longer than usual to see how this plays off, but there’s no reason to believe Aqua won’t simply just let her down gently.

