Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 Leaks and Rumors Continue to Trouble Fans

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has been on a roll lately in generating buzz. Well past the state of the anime blowing us away in the Spring 2023 season, now we’ve been treated to a barrage of social media posts about one thing and one thing only: the Aqua-Ruby connection. Despite the series continuously lampooning the sort of connection being teased by the last couple of chapters, the rumor mill churns once more. With the leaks for Oshi no Ko Chapter 124, rumors begin spinning once more that maybe Aqua could turn to a different sort of dark side.

Oshi no Ko Supposed Leaks for Chapter 124 Continue Aqua and Ruby Rumors

A seemingly legit panel is showing Aqua and Ruby in a (sfw) compromising position according to Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 leaks. Specifically, Ruby is in Aqua’s lap while he reads. Whether this is imagined or not, it’s all lost to speculation until Wednesday.

Oshi no ko 124…..

You’ve got to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/ZX7KA7WGf8 — sid (@taesensie) July 15, 2023

Related: Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023

It all feels very high school, but when news keeps breaking online with screengrabs from a limited amount of the new chapter, you can’t help but get swept up in the discussion.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 Leaks and Early Reviews Sound Like the Characters Are Using the Aqua-Ruby Bond to Their Advantage

People are commenting on whether this means anything beyond the surface level. Reputable leaker @xDonutW (credit where it’s due) relays additional context, making it sound like they’re just getting along better. It’s suggested that this closeness be used to promote themselves on Instagram by MEM. Conversely, Kana is grossed out by how close they are, and she echoes Ruby’s words about Aqua having a sister complex.

#OshinoKo124

Oh yh also,



– Kana is freaking out over them being all sticky and being close to each other



– Kana calls out Aqua for having "Sister Complex"



– Mem thinks that this is good material to upload to Instagram and starts taking pictures of Aqua and Ruby together https://t.co/3A5CmyNNwU — d0nut 🍜 (@xDonutW) July 15, 2023

#OshinoKo124

All unanswered questions from 123 are not answered in this chapter, for example, Aquas answer — d0nut 🍜 (@xDonutW) July 15, 2023

So we must wait patiently on more information as it becomes available. Taking this sort of thing out of context has resulted in some pretty depraved memes already, and you can practically hear the banjos plucking if you search Twitter, even briefly, on the topic.

- This article was updated on July 15th, 2023