Hiatus: Oshi no Ko Taking One Week Break After Chapter 123

Oshi no Ko has been on a roll the past few weeks, dropping bombshell developments for the main characters while also sending the fan community in a tailspin. It’s no surprise: the series has leapt to the top of the charts after its sensational anime concluded its first season, and people want to see what’s next. But for those excited for the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 124, news has begun to break that there might be a bit of a hiatus, where fans might have to wait an extra week after Chapter 123.

Oshi no Ko Taking an Extra Week on Hiatus Between Chapter 123 and 124

There have been rumblings of a hiatus after Chapter 123, meaning Oshi no Ko will be on break until Chapter 124 comes out on July 19, 2023. Fans and outlets have been circulating this information with some doubting its authenticity. But for readers who have seen the pages as released by Weekly Young Jump, they’ll note the July 20, 2023 (Japanese release date) stamped at the bottom of the final page. This is a pretty common manga practice to let people know when to expect the next chapter.

When does ch 124 of Oshi No Ko comes out?



Bc there are two infos that it's either today or on 20th which GOSH IF THEY TOOK A HIATUS JUST TO BE DRAMATIC AFTER PULLING THIS IN THE END OF 123

Then idk if its genius or if its just sweet home alabama — すずめ/Susu🌻 ART C0MMS OPEN (@suerakocy) July 5, 2023

For those who have been keeping up with the leaks and spoilers of Chapter 123, it might not come as a surprise. This next chapter will need to be handled with finesse.

Leaks and Spoilers Seemingly Confirmed for Controversial Moment in Oshi no Ko Chapter 123

While it’s not officially brother-sister love for sure, especially with how this was openly mocked multiple times in the series, Ruby never got over her love for Gorou. Despite their age difference in the past life, and their shared genetics as siblings in the current life, in her vulnerable state after being pulled from the brink of a breakdown, she puts herself out there for Aqua once more.

I doubt this will end in a problematic, incestuous relationship, especially with the groundwork laid earlier in the series. Mocking Aqua for an apparent siscon (sister complex) only to eventually do this about-face when she learns he’s the reincarnated form of her too-old doctor from a past life, just doesn’t line up with how the series is going. However, with 2 weeks to stew, fans will have to wait a bit longer before knowing for sure.

