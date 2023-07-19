Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 124 Spoilers

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Aka Akasaka / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is back after an agonizing, 2-week wait. It wouldn’t have felt long if it were a manga of lower quality, but it also helps that there are some throbbing questions people have surrounding the controversial past few installments. Ruby is letting herself get too close to Aqua, one might say, but others might say it’s touching to see a reunion of two friends from a previous life. Get ready for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 here!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 will release on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus! Thankfully, there is no added waiting time for this chapter, but still plenty of questions.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 125

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re outside the above regions, you can consult this time zone guide for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 125!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Ruby and Aqua know each other’s truths, but the story dances around the biggest unanswered question from Chapter 123.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 124 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 125

We pick up some time after Aqua and Ruby have their discussion from Chapter 123. They are remarkably closer, with Ruby able to show her affection to her brother, but for others, this produces mixed reactions. Kana is upset by it, naturally due to her feelings for Aqua combined with how she sees it as inappropriate for siblings to act so affectionately. MEM merely sees their closeness as a photo-op to boost their social media statistics.

Meanwhile, Aqua and Ruby’s manager and adoptive mother Miyako is struggling. Feeling isolated and wanting to prevent Ruby from being overworked, she sinks into a depression trying to channel her husband, Ichigo, with how he would handle this. Doing so brings her to a bar where she has a fateful encounter with Ichigo, long after he disappeared following Ai’s death.

Leaks and Rumors: Do Aqua and Ruby Get Together in Oshi no Ko Chapter 124?

This remains not to be the case, with Aqua indifferent to Ruby’s affections while still accepting them. The answer to Ruby’s suggestive comment about the two marrying was never given, but the only thing the pair are guilty of at the moment is uncomfortable closeness.

There will almost inevitably be leaks and rumors leading up to the Chapter 125 release for Oshi no Ko, which is thankfully only a week away!

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2023