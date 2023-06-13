Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date and Time: When Does the Finale Come Out?

Image: MAPPA

Vinland Saga Season 2 hit a different emotional note than Season 1 did. Whereas Season 1 was a painful coming of age for Thorfinn where he found his quest for vengeance to be nothing more than a motivational tool used by his captors, Season 2 was his great journey of self-actualization. But as the season closes, so too does a chapter in his life as the Slave Arc concludes. But when does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 24, the season finale, release?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date and Time: When Does it Come Out?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 24’s release date is Monday, June 19, 2023. The episode will premiere as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 9:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM CT / 12:30 PM ET.

Related: Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 Release Date

If you live elsewhere from the time zones listed above, we’ve got you covered with this release time guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 11:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:30 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 1:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:30 PM GMT Europe 6:30 PM CEST Moscow 7:30 PM MSK India 10:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 11:30 PM ICT

In Vinland Saga Season 2‘s penultimate episode, Thorfinn confronts King Canute, but is sheer martyr-like bravery enough to thwart a king’s ambition?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 24

In Episode 23 we saw Thorfinn’s ultimate goal finally materialize. His motive is simple: to find a utopia where the suffering and downtrodden can go as an alternative to death. If any would-be conquerors were to approach this territory and subjugate them to enforce peace, Thorfinn would just run away where they could start anew again.

This proposal was seen as radical but an interesting concept to Canute. What’s the point of forcibly consolidating your rule, if everybody were to leave? The result of this negotiation is simple: Thorfinn wins, and Canute leaves Ketil’s farm.

The final episode of Vinland Saga will wrap up the Slave Arc for the series. It remains to be seen whether Season 3 will happen, but if it does, we’ll be treated to the Eastern Expedition Arc, and some truly fantastic characters, including a reunion with Thorfinn’s family.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023