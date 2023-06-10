Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date, Time, and Episode 22 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

Vinland Saga has had an incredible, emotional journey this season, brought powerfully to life by studio MAPPA. The series adapts its equally strong source material and is poised to bring the Slave Arc to a close, with Episode 23 serving as the penultimate installment. Thorfinn has been through a lot this season, but will his determination and vision be enough to persuade King Canute? Learn all you need to know about the Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23 release date here!

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date and Time: When Does it Come Out?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23’s release date is Monday, June 12, 2023. The episode will premiere as a simulcast on Crunchyroll for international viewers and will be available at 9:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM CT / 12:30 AM ET.

For international viewers looking to catch the release date of Vinland Saga Episode 23, we have you covered with our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 11:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:30 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 1:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:30 PM GMT Europe 6:30 PM CEST Moscow 7:30 PM MSK India 10:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 11:30 PM ICT

In the latest episode, we’ll see whether Thorfinn’s gambit pays off and whether it’s enough to save Ketil’s farm.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 22 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 23

“Sixty-eight more, get it over with.” These powerful words come from Thorfinn’s bruised, battered face as he bravely takes 100 punches to pay for an audience with Canute. There’s turning the other cheek, but this level of beating might not leave any cheek left.

Thorfinn wins his audience with Canute, and despite a tense confrontation in Episode 22, as you’ll see in Chapter 98, it pays off. His proposal is simple: if Canute’s goals for a utopia achieved through bloodshed get in Thorfinn’s way, Thorfinn will gather anybody possible, to run away and form his own peaceful haven out of Canute’s reach.

This plan is met with laughter but is seen as a challenge by the young king. Ketil’s farm endured enough bloodshed, more than enough payment for the original 10 lives claimed that started this feud. Canute and his forces leave the farm, to the dismay of Thorgil. As we near the end of the season, we’ll soon see a new side of Thorfinn, but not before a look at his face the day after his negotiations, the face of a hero who saved the farm.



We can’t wait for the Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 23 release date, and hope MAPPA continues to hit it out of the park with this wonderful series!

- This article was updated on June 10th, 2023