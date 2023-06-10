Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 Release Date, Time, and Episode 10 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise has been going, shall we say, “Strong, Strong.” It’s been a fun first season as Gabimaru, his fellow convicts, and the Yamada Asaemon learn the secrets of Shinsenkyo. But in the latest episode, we’ve gotten a glimpse at these characters grasping at a similar power to that of the island’s Lord Tensen inhabitants. The series is taking an exciting turn in light of this, so read on for the Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 release date!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 11’s release date is Saturday, June 17. The episode will simulcast on Crunchyroll for international fans. Episodes release at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. Additionally, the English dub of previous episodes releases later the same day.

For international viewers looking to catch Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 on its release date the moment it drops, we’ve also provided this time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, the secrets of Tao and surviving the island take center stage.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 11

Gabimaru acquires a new teammate, Nurugai studies the blade in battle, and Chobe defies death (again!) in the face of immensely powerful enemies. Additionally, it turns out the young pink-haired companion has some secrets of her own, but may be the key for Gabimaru and company to unlock their intense powers.

However, some learners are quicker than others, as the next episode seems set to adapt Chapter 31 and beyond. In this part we see Chobe grasp his innate Tao talents to pound his adversary into submission, while others, such as Gabimaru and Gantetsusai, seem unable to latch on as quickly.

The heroes will have to learn quickly to survive unless they too wish to suffer a flowery demise in the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 11!

- This article was updated on June 10th, 2023