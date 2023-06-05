Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Episode 9 Spoilers

Image: Ufotable

For those who have been following Demon Slayer, the past season has felt like one long night, hasn’t it? That’s because it has been, with the Upper Ranks terrorizing the Swordsmith Village and putting up quite a fight against the heroes. Say what you might about the pacing of the show this season, it’s been an exciting ride, with a rapidly-approaching climax to the fights coming soon. Prepare for the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 release date here!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date and Time: When Does the Next Episode Come Out?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 will release on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 10:35 AM PT / 1:35 PM ET. It will be available primarily as a simulcast exclusively on Crunchyroll, with the latest English dub of previous episodes available later that same day.

For international viewers wanting not to miss out on the action, we’ve got a time zone release guide you can consult so you can catch the latest episode of Demon Slayer as it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:35 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:35 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:35 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:35 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:35 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:35 PM GMT Europe 7:35 PM CEST Moscow 8:35 PM MSK India 11:05 PM IST

In the next episode, “Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji” we see Mitsuri join the fray, and we learn a little more about her backstory.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 10

Episode 9 featured a pretty amazing showdown between Muichiro and Gyokko, the former of whom had at this point totally outclassed the Upper Ranks demon. Gyokko simply could not resist the bait, which was appropriate given how many of his attacks were fish-based, and he was carved up like sushi in the end.

As the episode wraps up, though, we see Tanjiro and Genya’s situation against Hantengu growing direr, with his Zohakuten form proving to be devastating against the Demon Slayers. However, Mitsuri joins in the nick of time to save Tanjiro, before the episode closes.

The next episode will go over the contents of Chapters 123-124 and beyond. Mitsuri’s physique and shockingly powerful muscle density provide an edge in this fight, but it also resulted in her being ostracized in the past, especially as a marriage prospect. However, it also made her a uniquely strong individual, and more than a match for her Upper-Rank opponent. Get ready for the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 next week!

- This article was updated on June 4th, 2023