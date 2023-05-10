Image: Ufotable

Genya goes through a lot in Demon Slayer, with plenty of grievous injuries happening even in the Swordsmith Village Arc alone. He’s a fascinating character, unable to use Breathing Styles like other members of the Corps., but through grit and some surprising other talents, he is able to carry on despite enormous physical harm. But fans might be wondering, what happens to Genya in Demon Slayer, especially during the events of Season 3. Be warned, spoilers are ahead!

What Happened to Genya in Demon Slayer?

If you’ve been following the latest episodes of the anime, you might have noticed he’s taken a lot of physical punishment lately while still getting up. This is more than the simple anime trope it is, and when he glares back at Tanjiro with demonic eyes and yellow-tipped hair, furious and salivating, viewers might wonder if he’s okay.

Image: Ufotable

Yes, Genya remains alive and well into the next episodes of Demon Slayer, unless something happens to really change the original story. While it would be entering spoiler territory to say whether Genya lives or dies in the current or future arcs, it’s important to establish how he can survive such injuries:

Genya can safely consume demon flesh, like that of Aizetsu, one of Hantengu’s forms in Season 3. This grants Genya enhanced strength, altered appearances based on the demon he consumes, and regenerative capabilities .

Genya is adept with Repetitive Action, which uses chants or phrases (such as the Amida Sutra) that help him achieve focus and resist pain.

Related: Why do Tanjiro’s Eyes Bleed in Demon Slayer?

Through these abilities, Genya is able to withstand enormous physical harm and fight just as well as his comrades. But as for whether Genya survives the whole series, that’s another matter, and if it’s not obvious already, final spoiler warning ahead!

[SPOILER] Does Genya Die in Demon Slayer?

If you may have guessed already, Genya doesn’t die in the Swordsmith Village Arc, but he does die later on in the series. In fact, he survives for quite a while until Chapter 179, where he tragically passes away after heroically helping take down Kokushibo, Upper-Rank One. Kokushibo as a character has a fascinating connection to the Demon Slayer lore that warrants a separate piece entirely, one of the most important characters in the entire series.

Genya does get a happy epilogue, however. Genya, along with other key Demon Slayer characters who fought against the demons was reincarnated, and he happens to be a policeman in the future depicted in Chapter 205, the final chapter of the manga. Whether this or any of Genya’s fate is shown in the anime remains to be seen.

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023