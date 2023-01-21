During the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer, Tanjiro fought a hard and heated battle against the demon Daki. In the fight, Tanjiro’s eyes suddenly started bleeding while he used his breathing techniques; why did that happen?

Why do Tanjiro’s Eyes Bleed in Demon Slayer?

Daki is one of the Twelve Kizuki and the main antagonist in the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer. She is a very cruel and sadistic demon; during her fight with Tanjiro, she destroyed part of the district, killing and harming many people. She was confident she had crushed Tanjiro’s spirit and won the fight, but he became stronger than ever and surprised her. That’s when Tanjiro’s eyes started bleeding.

What happened is that Tanjiro got so angry that he started crying tears of blood. His rage made him go past all his limits and get absurdly more powerful than ever, but such pressure caused some of his blood veins to pop. You can also realize the strain he was putting on himself a bit later in the fight, as he almost kills Daki but ends up collapsing on the roof. He was so focused on killing her that he forgot to breathe. It’s a way of showing how dedicated he was to win, practically surpassing the limits of his body and sacrificing his health to use more power.

After standing up and recovering his breath, Tanjiro’s eyes slowly stopped bleeding. During the rest of the Entertainment District Arc, he doesn’t get so overcome by rage again. Making that part of the fight the only time his eyes bled because of his rage.

And it’s all supported by stellar animation done by the studio Ufotable, making the scene even more intense and incredible. That’s why Demon Slayer season 3 is one of our most anticipated anime of the year, coming out in Spring. The anime is available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

