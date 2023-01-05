Demon Slayer Season 3: Release Date, Rumors, Everything We Know

While the Demon Slayer manga may have already come to a close, the high-quality anime has helped the series propel itself into the limelight. Fans of the franchise have found out why this series has suddenly become so popular, with a great cast of characters and an intriguing plot that keeps viewers hooked at every moment.

However, fans of the anime have been waiting to see the Swordsmith Village arc come to the screen and have been waiting for news of the third season finally coming to life. When will fans finally be able to see their favorite brother/sister duo come back to their favorite streaming network? Let’s dive in and find out.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date – When Will It Come Out?

While there are currently 2 seasons, a movie, and a game covering a few arcs of the manga available, fans can’t get enough of Demon Slayer. That being said, fans only need to wait a little while longer before Season 3 comes to their streaming platform of choice.

The newest season of Demon Slayer will be released in April 2023, giving viewers a chance to catch up on previous seasons, the manga, and all other forms of Demon Slayer media before this new season comes to life on our screens. Players may even find a new favorite character in Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

It seems that 2023 is going to be a stacked year for Anime fans, with the release of Demon Slayer Season 3, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and so much more along the way. Will we finally get the chance to learn if Nezuko has the chance to become a human again, or will that be something covered in a later season of the Anime? We can only tune in and find out once this new season finally premiers.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will premiere in April 2023.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023