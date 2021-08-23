Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles To Get New Characters in a Post-Launch Update

Demon Slayer fans must have already realized that no demon was revealed as a playable character in the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles until the moment, but that will change since, according to the game’s developer CyberConnect2 and publisher Aniplex, in an official post on the game’s official Twitter profile, some of the series’ antagonists will be added to the game’s roster as part of a free post-launch update.

According to the trailer and the message released by the game’s developers, new details regarding it will be revealed at a later date.

You can check out the post below, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter profile:

You can also check out the official description of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles below, as it is featured on the game’s official product page on Steam:

”Become the blade that destroys demons!

Adventure Mode – In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.

Versus Mode – In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a 1 vs 1 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!”

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will feature, until the moment, 18 playable characters at launch. The game will be released on October 15, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can read the original manga in English right now on Manga Plus and on Viz Official site. Its anime adaptation, produced by Studio Ufotable, can be watched right now in almost all streaming services, such as Crunchyroll, Netfilx, among others.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2021