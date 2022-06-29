Best Demon Slayer Watch Order | All Demon Slayer Movies and Show in Order

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is one of the most popular shonen anime in recent years and for good reason. With gorgeous animation, unique characters, and an interesting world, Demon Slayer checks every box required for a successful action anime. If you’ve been eager to try it for yourself but have been confused about the order, don’t fret. Thankfully, Demon Slayer is a fairly young anime, so it’s hard to get lost. Here is the exact watch order for Demon Slayer.

The Best Watch Order for Demon Slayer

Because Demon Slayer is extremely popular and fairly early in its run time, now is the perfect time to jump onto the Demon Slayer train. And speaking of trains, luckily the best watch order for Demon Slayer doubles as the chronological order, so don’t start with the Mugen Train movie. With the second season of Demon Slayer wrapped and fans eagerly awaiting the third season, there is a lot to binge if you haven’t watched any Demon Slayer before.

Here is the best watch order for Demon Slayer:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 1 (2019)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: The Entertainment District Arc (2021)

It is also worth noting that the Mugen Train movie is also available as individual episodes. Both versions cover the exact same arc and share the exact same scenes, but the episode version shows a few extra scenes here and there which add a bit more context to the arc.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer

Now that you know the best order to watch Demon Slayer, you’ll need to know the best place to watch it. There are many streaming services nowadays and they all promise something new. Fortunately, there is overlap when it comes to most shows and that is the case for Demon Slayer. Plus, since Demon Slayer is very popular, all the streaming services will offer subbed and dubbed versions in multiple languages.

Here is where you can watch Demon Slayer:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 1: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: The Entertainment District: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu

With the knowledge of how and where to watch Demon Slayer in your hands, you too can become a Demon Slayer… Well, maybe not, but you can enjoy one of the best running anime in recent years. Enjoy and welcome to the Corps!

