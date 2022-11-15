Does Nezuko Ever Become Human Again in Demon Slayer? Explained

One of the main driving factors for Tanjiro, the main protagonist in Demon Slayer, is to turn Nezuko, his demon sister, back into a human. In the first few episodes of Demon Slayer, we see Nezuko get turned into a demon, but a demon that recognizes and protects her brother and friends. As turning Nezuko back into her human form is central to the plot, will Nezuko ever become a human again?

When Will Nezuko Become Human in Demon Slayer

At the beginning of Demon Slayer, Nezuko is turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of the demons. During the first season of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro and Nezuko meet Tamayo, a demon that is trying to develop a cure to revert demons back to their human form.

After meeting Tamayo, Tanjiro is tasked with collecting powerful demon’s blood to help with the research Tamayo needs for her cure. Though the last arc to get an anime was the Entertainment District Arc, the Demon Slayer manga is much further along and does contain spoilers for people who aren’t reading and only watching.

So far in the anime, Nezuko has not returned to her human form. However, in the Demon Slayer manga, in the Infinity Castle Arc, Nezuko does turn back into a human thanks to Tamayo’s cure. In Chapters 200 and 201 in the Demon Slayer manga, Nezuko is seen transforming back into a human.

An interesting thought to consider is whether or not Nezuko will want to be transformed back into a human. Because Nezuko has supernatural demon powers that allow her to be immortal, shapeshift, be ageless, and gain incredible strength, it will be interesting to see if Nezuko will want to turn back into a human. If she is able to control her demonic form, she may want to stay that way forever.

The best way to experience Nezuko’s character arc is to either read the manga or wait for the Demon Slayer anime to catch up.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022