How Old is Zenitsu in Demon Slayer?

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the three main protagonists in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. Along with Tanjiro Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira, the three young swordsmen travel around the world to seek out and defeat the Demon Lord Muzan Kibutsuji and his Twelve Demon Moons.

As seen in the manga and its anime adaptations, Zenitsu is portrayed to be a shy character who cries at the drop of a hat. However, under this veil of shyness and cowardice, is a strong Demon Slayer who possesses abilities capable of demolishing the enemy with the blink of an eye!

Who is Zenitsu in Demon Slayer?

Even though he looks younger than his compatriots, Zenitsu is 16 years old in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. This makes him the oldest individual among the three characters in the entire series. Trained by the former Thunder Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima, Zenitsu is a practitioner of Thunder Breathing.

However, he used to run away continuously from his training which is the primary reason why his training was left incomplete. Over the entire course of his training period, he’s been able to master just one form of Thunder Breathing.

Zenitsu cannot use this technique while awake for the most part. Instead, every time he enters into battle, he faints. And in this unconscious state, his muscle memory kicks in. It is in this state that Zenitsu turns into a really strong Demon Slayer. Once he snaps back into consciousness, he forgets everything that he did while he was unconscious.

On the surface, Zenitsu looks like a very simple character. However, if you carefully analyse this 16 year old, he’s very interesting, primarily because of the fact that his character while unconscious is directly the opposite of what he is when awake!

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba manga is complete, but the anime has seen only two seasons till now. It’s believed that a third season is also in the works, but the release date for the same is currently unclear. Zenitsu, Tanjiro, and Inosuke have just returned from their adventures in the Entertainment District after defeating Daki and Gyutaro.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022