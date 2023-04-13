Hell’s Paradise English Dub: Release Date, Time, and Voice Cast

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is getting an English dub, which is no surprise. The show has had an incredible premiere, with just enough action and intrigue to entice viewers before they even get to the true visual treats of Shinsenkyo and beyond. For those who wish to enjoy the show with a talented English voiceover crew portraying its characters, you’re in luck. Instead of having to focus on subtitles, the Hell’s Paradise English Dub now has a release date, and a full voice cast list, and it’s coming real soon.

Hell’s Paradise English Dub Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise will release its English dub exclusively on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST. The gorgeous show will release episode 1 of the English dub 5 hours after the simulcast of episode 3 of the English sub, with a weekly release pattern to follow.

Additionally, Hell’s Paradise will release dubbed episodes at a later date in German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian.

HP Jigokuraku English Dub Voice Cast

One of the most eagerly anticipated aspects of an English dub is who will voice our favorite characters. This extends beyond the stars like Gabimaru and Sagiri, with prominent characters like Yuzuriha the kunoichi, or Aza Chobe the bandit king being ones to follow. The full list is provided below:

Images: Yuji Kaku / Shueisha / TWIN ENGINE / MAPPA / Crunchyroll

Alejandro Saab (Vinland Saga) as Gabimaru

(Vinland Saga) as Marisa Duran (Horimiya) as Sagiri

(Horimiya) as Nazeeh Tarsha (The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as Aza Chobe

(The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as Jill Harris (Black Clover) as Yuzuriha

(Black Clover) as Reagan Murdock (Chainsaw Man) as Shion

(Chainsaw Man) as Ben Balmaceda (Vinland Saga) as Tenza

(Vinland Saga) as Cassie Ewulu (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) as Nurugai

(Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) as Jordan Dash Cruz (Shadows House) as Senta

Announcements for additional English voice actors joining the cast will surely follow. The voice dub will be overseen by staff including ADR engineer Victor Acosta and scriptwriter Katelyn Barr. Be sure to tune in weekly for English-subbed versions of the latest episodes at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST, and English-dubbed episodes at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST every Saturday.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023